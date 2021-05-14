Digital Media News
Campaign Crash Course: Tips for marketers to tap the gaming market

As marketers look for more effective ways to target consumers, gaming is rapidly emerging as a great way to catch their attention. Here's how marketers can tap this opportunity.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 30th lesson in the Crash Course series will cover how marketers can maximise their return on investments from the lucrative gaming market. Gaming is estimated to be a $180 billion dollar industry, which makes it larger than the global movie and music industry combined. Recent research from Deloitte, which looks at consumption of entertainment among different generations shows that Gen Z, a key emerging demographic, consumes about a quarter of their time on online gaming and only 10% of their time on movies and TV shows. 

In this lesson you will learn:

  • How to get started with targeted video ads 
  • Building custom solutions 
  • The esports opportunity 
  • Being authentic and organic with your audience 
  • Why you should plan for a mararthon gaming strategy 

Your teacher

Sandeep Suvarna is head of marketing and senior director with Twitch Asia-Pacific. He joined Twitch, a subsidiary of Amazon, after spending over 15 years across prominent brands such as LinkedIn, Fox Networks and Yahoo, where he was responsible for launching new markets in APAC, brand marketing, consumer growth and retention.

His most recent role was APAC VP of marketing for digital streaming services at Fox Networks Group, where he launched Fox+ across markets in APAC and led teams responsible for brand, product marketing, digital marketing, growth, PR and analytics

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of social listening with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

