Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce primer for brand marketers

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 41st lesson in the Crash Course series will cover the emerging opportunity for brands and marketers in the field of conversational commerce. While the pandemic has driven commerce online and forced agencies and marketers to rapidly recast their strategies to deal with an increasingly web-first audience, conversational commerce takes this evolution one step further. Conversational commerce enables shopping using AI, NLP and speech recognition on messaging apps such as Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram, WeChat and Line.

Conversational commerce allows brands to push products in a real-time, personalised and adaptable way. From startups to sprawling conglomerates, companies and brands of all sizes have adopted conversational commerce capabilities. This lesson will give you a primer on how the burgeoning form of commerce works.

In this lesson you will learn:

What is conversational commerce?

How do brands build a presence in this area?

The benefits of conversational commerce.

Steps for building out a strong conversational commerce presence.

Potential challenges in making this transformation.

Your teacher

Vartika Verma is the vice president of marketing for Yellow.ai (formerly known as Yellow Messenger), a conversational CX automation platform. Verma's 15-year career has been invested in the area of brand marketing and growth for technology companies such as Directi, Rocket Internet, MobiKwik and Payoneer.



Verma is passionate about driving innovative marketing strategies for organisations to create products and customer experiences for global markets. She has won three Abby Awards for creativity in marketing media and for establishing distinguished brands.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of conversational commerce with this quiz: