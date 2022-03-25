Advertising Digital Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Campaign Crash Course: Debunking affiliate marketing myths

Affiliate marketing is more than just cheap deals and coupons. In this lesson, learn about the different use cases and tips for a successful strategy.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The 43rd lesson in the Crash Course series will debunk myths about affiliate marketing. In this advertising model, advertisers pay a commission to a string of affiliates, which can be an individual or a company, to promote their products. Conversions are tracked via affiliate links, allowing the advertiser to see which affiliates perform best. This form of marketing has been around for many years, but Rakuten Advertising believes its value is misunderstood.

In this lesson you will learn:

  • The different ways marketers can use affiliate marketing.
  • How affiliate marketing is being affected by the deprecation of third-party cookies.
  • Which channels and customers affiliate marketing serves.
  • Five quick tips for success.

Your teacher

Camille Mandray is senior director of client services at Rakuten Advertising, an affiliate marketing service prodiver. She has been with the company for more than eight years, first starting as a network development specialist.

The quiz

After you watch the above video, test your knowledge of affiliate marketing with this quiz:

 
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

