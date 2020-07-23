rakuten advertising

COVID-19 will not cancel Christmas (shopping)
Jul 23, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

COVID-19 will not cancel Christmas (shopping)

Despite falling household incomes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, research finds the highest proportion of consumers are still expecting to spend the same amount during this year's holiday shopping season.

Stuart McLennan to lead Rakuten Advertising in APAC
Apr 6, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Stuart McLennan to lead Rakuten Advertising in APAC

Former DAN media and performance leader in APAC tasked with extending business deeper into Asia

