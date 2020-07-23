Search
Jul 23, 2020
COVID-19 will not cancel Christmas (shopping)
Despite falling household incomes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, research finds the highest proportion of consumers are still expecting to spend the same amount during this year's holiday shopping season.
Apr 6, 2020
Stuart McLennan to lead Rakuten Advertising in APAC
Former DAN media and performance leader in APAC tasked with extending business deeper into Asia
