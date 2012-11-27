Search
affiliate marketing
1 day ago
How cashback deals can reignite Asia’s luxury market
Rakuten Advertising’s SVP of Asia Pacific explains how card-linked offers can help luxury brands re-engage customers recovering from the pandemic without sacrificing their high-end brand perception.
Nov 27, 2012
Australian affiliate marketing continues to grow
SYDNEY - Affiliate marketing, whilst still relatively nascent in Australia, is seeing significant growth as the majority of clients are increasing spend and predicting to continue doing so, according to a study by dgmAustralia.
