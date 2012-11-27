affiliate marketing

How cashback deals can reignite Asia’s luxury market
1 day ago
Stuart McLennan

How cashback deals can reignite Asia’s luxury market

Rakuten Advertising’s SVP of Asia Pacific explains how card-linked offers can help luxury brands re-engage customers recovering from the pandemic without sacrificing their high-end brand perception.

Australian affiliate marketing continues to grow
Nov 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

Australian affiliate marketing continues to grow

SYDNEY - Affiliate marketing, whilst still relatively nascent in Australia, is seeing significant growth as the majority of clients are increasing spend and predicting to continue doing so, according to a study by dgmAustralia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

5 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

6 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

7 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

9 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands