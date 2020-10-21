Advertising Digital Analysis Opinions
Stuart McLennan
1 day ago

How cashback deals can reignite Asia’s luxury market

Rakuten Advertising’s SVP of Asia Pacific explains how card-linked offers can help luxury brands re-engage customers recovering from the pandemic without sacrificing their high-end brand perception.

China Fashion Week 2020/2021 A/W Collection on May 7, 2020 in Beijing, China.
China Fashion Week 2020/2021 A/W Collection on May 7, 2020 in Beijing, China.

The world of luxury is changing beyond recognition. This year, luxury brands will need to think differently about how they engage post-pandemic consumers who are dictating a new set of expectations and requirements. Today, as two key luxury retail markets, China and South Korea, tentatively look to return to ‘normal’, high-end brands must act fast to connect with new and existing consumers of today and reactivate consumer interest and loyalty.

Lacking the option of merely discounting products to gain short-term attraction from consumers, luxury brands are now increasingly turning to partnerships with financial institutions that can offer cashback to credit card holders who spend at certain merchants.

Mutual benefits of card-linked offers

For both the brands and the banks, these partnerships, also known as 'card-linked offers', are a harmonious match. It’s a win-win situation for both parties; the banks gain a competitive edge to attract new customers, while luxury companies can tap into a larger pool of high net-worth individuals.

As China and South Korea are on their journey to recover from the pandemic, these markets will provide ideal environments for card-linked offers. Now lacking the option of international travel, affluent consumers from these regions are redirecting their spending into luxury purchases across fashion and accessories — both readily accessible domestically and purchasable online.

In particular, China’s luxury market has seen an impressive rebound of sales growth, with some brands already returning to pre-Covid norms. While South Koreans have been more cautious with their spending, the country's millennial population has helped drive up luxury spend during the pandemic.

However, an appetite for luxury should not detract from the fact that China and South Korea are home to some of the savviest fashionistas, who will go out of their way to get the best deal or mitigate the higher costs of local mark-ups on imported goods. Competition amongst luxury brands is rife, and standing out against your rivals in terms of price point is a minefield. Heavy discounting is regarded as tarnishing brand value, leading some, like Burberry, to burn excess inventory rather than slash prices.

This is where card-linked offers can help. Banks pass on the brand’s offers to their customers in the form of cashback rebates, while at the same time heightening their prestige through partnering with premium brands.

Strong collaboration is required between the two organisations to make this partnership work. Brands need to provide consumers with enticing offers, while banks then promote these offers to their audience, which in turn helps them acquire new credit card customers.

Connecting with millennials by going viral

Millennials and gen-Z consumers made up 35% of the global luxury market last year. In a post-Covid world, high net-worth millennials will be the ones holding up the luxury industries in China and South Korea, with many turning to “revenge spending” as an antidote to the isolation gloom.

Gaining eyeballs from these audiences is achievable through the usual marketing toolkit of paid search, display ads, social media and influencers. However, banks will reap greater rewards in terms of engagement by tapping into their luxury partners’ rich histories and loyal audience, and using the power of earned content to create awareness about card-linked offers.

Earned content is written media that is created by a third-party, such as bloggers or influencers, without the brand’s endorsement. When garnered enough attention, these content can ‘go viral’. Viral media is particularly powerful in both China and South Korea, with messaging app WeChat and search engine Naver playing crucial roles in spreading new news.

In South Korea, Naver dominates the search market in place of Google. The platform is designed to promote content creation which makes it a prime outlet for earned media. Once a post gains enough popularity, it has a chance to be boosted to the top of Naver’s organic rankings and eventually going viral.

So how do banking and luxury brand marketers take the first step into this partnership? One of the most effective ways is via affiliate networks, which can connect brands with the right financial institutions, create the most effective offers and reach more customers.

So while consumers are sitting idle for the foreseeable future, financial and luxury marketers have the opportunity to collaborate and introduce new experiences, campaigns and customer loyalty incentives that will long outlast the global pandemic.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

5 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

6 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

7 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

9 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

Australian affiliate marketing continues to grow
Marketing
Nov 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

Australian affiliate marketing continues to grow

Feature... Affiliate marketing beckons wary Asia
Sep 10, 2008
Michael Hoare

Feature... Affiliate marketing beckons wary Asia

Live Issue... Asian brands need time to warm to affiliate marketing
News
Jul 16, 2008
David Tiltman

Live Issue... Asian brands need time to warm to ...

Just Published

Glenfiddich asks 'where next' with story of stag in global campaign
Advertising
8 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Glenfiddich asks 'where next' with story of stag in ...

Watch the film conceptualised by Space (UK) here

How to successfully run a virtual event (and mistakes to avoid)
Digital
9 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

How to successfully run a virtual event (and ...

The analogue era of face-to-face events may be coming to an end, and this means that marketers need to ramp up the creativity and engagement virtually.

Snap revenue climbs, but monetising new users remains challenging
Digital
9 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Snap revenue climbs, but monetising new users ...

Social media platform's revenue rose 52% for the third quarter, daily active users climbed 18% and overall per user revenue jumped 28%.

Hakuhodo acquires stake in UK digital transformation consultancy
Digital
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Hakuhodo acquires stake in UK digital transformation...

The Japanese holding company has the option to increase its 25% equity stake in Public Digital to a majority interest in the future.