Partner Content
Antoine Gross
Nov 3, 2021

Why retailers in Southeast Asia are embracing affiliate marketing and partnerships to drive new customer acquisition

impact.com's General manager of Southeast Asia on how brands in the region can take advantage of affiliate marketing and partnerships opportunities

Why retailers in Southeast Asia are embracing affiliate marketing and partnerships to drive new customer acquisition
PARTNER CONTENT

For brands and retailers across Southeast Asia, the last few months have been both the best and worst of times.

On the one hand, digital retail has exploded over the last 12 months, growing 85% year-on-year, with Bain & Company and Facebook’s annual SYNC Southeast Asia report estimating that 80% of the region’s consumers will go digital by the end of 2021. This creates tremendous opportunities for marketers seeking to reach and engage new consumers that were previously more difficult to find.

On the other hand, it’s getting harder and more expensive to make connections through digital advertising, driven in part by  Google and Facebook’s effective monopoly, which has  driven customer acquisition costs increasingly skywards.  Last month Australia’s ACCC was the latest jurisdiction in the world to express its concerns about Google’s ad tech dominance and its negative effect on brands, publishers and consumers. Compounding the issue, the explosion in online shopping has pushed ad prices up further, meaning more established brands with deeper pockets are boxing out newer, less established brands.

Throw in the privacy changes from Apple and Google (which will further ramp up prices as marketers can no longer fall back on third party cookies to target) as well as the demonstrable consequences of an over-reliance on a single marketing channel that Facebook’s outage last week proved, and it’s clear that marketers need to look at alternative growth marketing strategies if they wish to flourish.

New path to consumer purchase

The (sort of) good news is that the time is right to explore alternative growth strategies. Price hikes aside, the reality is that today’s consumer is less tolerant of digital advertising. Annoyingly slow-to-load or intrusive ads, concerns about the ethics of large media platforms (exacerbated by the recent Facebook whistleblower exposé) and a general decline in consumer trust in advertising over wider data privacy issues, have all taken their collective toll.

However, whilst consumers are paying less attention to advertising, they are paying much more attention to recommendations, reviews and word of mouth online to make purchase decisions. It’s hardly surprising given the sheer volume and fragmentation of media consumption habits that people are seeking the type of reassurance and human element that they used to get from their local shopkeeper.

In a digital world this means taking advice from a wider circle of influencer partners, which in turn is opening up a lucrative acquisition channel for retail brands across the region.

The affiliate and partnership opportunity that awaits

According to Statista, by 2022 the amount spent on affiliate marketing is expected to reach $8.2 billion — over three times the channel’s worth in 2012. Part of the appeal is that the channel is low risk, highly efficient and performance-based, meaning brands only pay when an affiliate or partner drives a sale. Simply put, affiliates or partners promote products on behalf of brands and each time an advertiser receives a sale, it pays a commission reward to the affiliate that helped make the sale happen.

Popular female fashion brand, Love Bonito, launched its affiliate partnership programme in 2020 yet is already seeing the channel drive 20% of total new orders with revenue growing 253% quarter-on-quarter. The company is working with various partners, from content creators and influencers to partnerships with other brands to aid its international expansion ambitions. Similarly, leading sports retailer Decathlon Singapore’s affiliate partnership programme has driven 50% of new customers in eight months with a quarter-on-quarter revenue growth rate of 156%. The company’s partners range from business institutions and sports clubs to influencers and content creators.

Managing affiliate and partnerships at scale

Today, brands have the opportunity to enter into almost limitless commercial partnerships with brands who share the same values, with opportunities including alignment with key online influencers, publishers, mobile apps, charities, ambassadors and more. These relationships can be managed at scale with partnership management technology allowing brands to take care of the whole lifecycle of an affiliate or partnership relationship; from recruitment right through to contracting, managing, rewarding, optimising and reporting. Leading online fashion and lifestyle brand Zalora is one of the companies showcasing how this can be done, having recently launched The Zalora Community Influencer Program. The program encourages influencers and Zalora customers to endorse and earn via their social media platforms, rewarding them commission on sales, with no limit to how many they will be able to recruit and manage.

The dynamic growth achieved by Love, Bonito and Decathlon is attainable for all sizes of organisations, from global enterprises to smaller, local start-ups. Last year, Forrester Consulting conducted a series of in-depth interviews with some of impact.com’s customers, to understand the Total Economic Impact (TEI) of the company's Partnership Cloud. These interviews showed  that the average organisation experienced a remarkable 314% return on investment with the solution paying for itself in under six months. It comes as no surprise that  Deloitte listed partnerships as one of its seven 2021 Global Marketing Trends (under the term ‘Fusion’).

In a time when it's never been more strategically or fiscally important to ensure you have diversified customer acquisition channels in play, we’re going to see an increasingly large number of  retail brands in Southeast Asia embrace and extend their partnerships across the region.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

1 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

2 Cadbury Celebrations gifts celebrity ads to hundreds of local businesses this Diwali

Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

3 Amazon delivers love labelled with gratitude this Diwali

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

4 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

5 Amazon growth slows as consumers return to physical stores

Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

6 Red light, green light: Did Netflix go too far with this Squid Game promotion?

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

7 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

8 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

With 'Hidden riches' campaign, Citibank aims to align with changing money habits among Singapore's wealthy

9 Citibank launches 'Hidden riches' to align with Singapore's wealthy

Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

10 Dole Ventures and Fireside Ventures on the next normal for CPG companies

Related Articles

How cashback deals can reignite Asia’s luxury market
Advertising
Oct 21, 2020
Stuart McLennan

How cashback deals can reignite Asia’s luxury market

Australian affiliate marketing continues to grow
Marketing
Nov 27, 2012
Staff Reporters

Australian affiliate marketing continues to grow

Chris Reed leaves Partnership Marketing; takes on CMO role
News
Oct 18, 2012
Staff Reporters

Chris Reed leaves Partnership Marketing; takes on ...

Partnership Marketing adds three new appointments
Marketing
Jun 24, 2011
Staff Reporters

Partnership Marketing adds three new appointments

Just Published

Advertisers sign open letter calling out tech platforms for climate misinformation
Advertising
3 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Advertisers sign open letter calling out tech ...

The open letter, led by the Conscious Advertising Network, has gathered more than 250 signatures and is addressed to the chief execs of Facebook, Instagram, Google, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and Reddit.

Huge elevates Mark Manning to global COO to implement transformation
Digital
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Huge elevates Mark Manning to global COO to ...

The digital experience agency is rearchitecting its business strategy under global CEO Mat Baxter.

Celebrities and influencers urge Edelman to drop fossil-fuel clients in open letter
PR
3 hours ago
John Harrington

Celebrities and influencers urge Edelman to drop ...

Agency CEO has denied Edelman has worked to undermine climate-change regulation.

VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia
Marketing
14 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

VMLY&R appoints chief experience officer in Asia

Experience design veteran Symon Hammacott discusses his new role, the way CX expectations have shifted, and the responsibility to incorporate ethical design into client work.