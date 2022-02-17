Dentsu Singapore forms allyship with Impact.com

Dentsu Singapore has partnered with partnerships management platform Impact.com. The agency will use the Impact.com’s platform to manage client partnership activity at a large scale.

Impact.com’s software-as-a-service platform helps companies in Southeast Asia—including Razer, Zalora, Decathlon, Uber, Airbnb, Jabra, MyRepublic and Puma—manage all types of partnerships including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more.

Antoine Gross, Impact.com’s general manager for Southeast Asia, said partnerships are becoming an important customer-acquisition channel for more brands.

“Our partnership with Impact.com will now bring our commerce capabilities up a notch as we tap on its seamless partnership management platform at scale," said Guillaume Legond, client partner and commerce lead for the media group at Dentsu Singapore. "This will put us in an even better position to support our clients in expanding their performance-marketing activities and generate significant incremental revenue.”