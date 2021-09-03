All the latest partnerships, products and purchases in APAC: September

As APAC is becoming a critical growth engine and innovation hub for a wider range of businesses, Campaign Asia-Pacific has witnessed a surge in acquisition activity, product launches and partnerships in recent months. Since it is hard for everyone to keep track of all the movements happening in the region, we have decided to curate the most interesting ones into a monthly running blog. We hope this provides a useful resource and source of inspiration for your own growth plans. If you have news and would like to be featured, reach out to [email protected] .

September 2: Sitecore, which raised US$1.2 billion in January in one of the largest martech fund raises, has made its fourth acquisition this year, buying California-based Reflektion, an AI-powered digital search platform that understands and predicts patterns, context, and needs in order to convert shoppers into buyers. The acquisition is expected to close in September 2021. Sitecore has also purchased cloud data platform Boxever, ecommerce platform Four51 and email marketing platform Moosend this year.

September 2: Discovery has launched its Discovery+ streaming service in the Philippines in partnership with telco Globe. The service will be available first to select Globe customers before rolling out widely in October. Discovery+ provides a library of shows from Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Food Network, Magnolia Network, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and Asian Food Network, as well as non-fiction content from the History Channel and natural history from the BBC.

September 1: Measurement and analytics firm NielsenIQ and experience management company Qualtrics have partnered on a joint solution to enable brands to capture key brand metrics, such as Brand Equity Index (a barometer of consumers’ purchase intent correlated with market share) on a single platform, aligning them with business outcomes including awareness, consideration, and usage. The joint solution will also provide pre-built analytics, automated workflows, and interactive dashboards from Qualtrics to help organisations simulate future scenarios.