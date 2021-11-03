partnership marketing

Chris Reed leaves Partnership Marketing; takes on CMO role
Oct 18, 2012
Staff Reporters

Chris Reed leaves Partnership Marketing; takes on CMO role

SINGAPORE – Chris Reed has left Partnership Marketing to take on a chief marketing officer role at mobile solutions firm Cellcity.

Partnership Marketing adds three new appointments
Jun 24, 2011
Staff Reporters

Partnership Marketing adds three new appointments

SINGAPORE - Partnership Marketing (PM) has been engaged by Golden Village, Setanta Sports and IQPC.

Anna Mallon joins Partnership Marketing in Singapore
Sep 17, 2010
Staff Reporters

Anna Mallon joins Partnership Marketing in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Partnership Marketing (PM) Asia-Pacific has announced Anna C Mallon as its new partnership manager for Asia-Pacific. Mallon was previously general manager and director of the SAE Institute for the past six years.

Partnership Marketing appoints Chris Reed as APAC regional partnerships director
Sep 6, 2010
Staff Reporters

Partnership Marketing appoints Chris Reed as APAC regional partnerships director

ASIA-PACIFIC - Partnership Marketing (PM) and Partnership Marketing Network (PMN), have appointed Chris J Reed as their new regional partnerships director for Asia-Pacific.

