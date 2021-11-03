partnership marketing
Why retailers in Southeast Asia are embracing affiliate marketing and partnerships to drive new customer acquisition
impact.com's General manager of Southeast Asia on how brands in the region can take advantage of affiliate marketing and partnerships opportunities
Chris Reed leaves Partnership Marketing; takes on CMO role
SINGAPORE – Chris Reed has left Partnership Marketing to take on a chief marketing officer role at mobile solutions firm Cellcity.
Partnership Marketing adds three new appointments
SINGAPORE - Partnership Marketing (PM) has been engaged by Golden Village, Setanta Sports and IQPC.
Anna Mallon joins Partnership Marketing in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Partnership Marketing (PM) Asia-Pacific has announced Anna C Mallon as its new partnership manager for Asia-Pacific. Mallon was previously general manager and director of the SAE Institute for the past six years.
Partnership Marketing appoints Chris Reed as APAC regional partnerships director
ASIA-PACIFIC - Partnership Marketing (PM) and Partnership Marketing Network (PMN), have appointed Chris J Reed as their new regional partnerships director for Asia-Pacific.
