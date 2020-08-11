twitch
Twitch names Sandeep Suvarna as APAC marketing head
Former Fox Networks and LinkedIn marketer will be tasked with showcasing gaming and growing non-gaming content to increase the number of users in the region.
Brand investment in esports heads toward $1 billion, with Asia leading consumption
Asia leads the world in consumption of both esports content and overall gaming content, including livestreaming, according to a new forecast from Warc.
Twitch names Spotify's Sunita Kaur as first APAC MD
Kaur will focus on growing the gaming platform's community of creators, media and advertising partners in the region.
In Japan, Twitch looks beyond the world of gaming
The streaming platform's head of advertising sales discusses the potential for "real-life" content and bringing mainstream brands on board without alienating core users.
Brands now get the power of gaming: Twitch co-founder
Kevin Lin says from gaming streams to esports, advertisers are finally giving the world’s largest entertainment genre the respect it deserves.
Facebook takes on YouTube and Amazon with gaming creator pilot program
Operating since 2011, Twitch is Amazon's live streaming subsidiary and the lifeforce that allows eSports athletes to monetize content. Facebook wants in.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins