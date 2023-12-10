News Advertising Marketing Creativity Technology
Brandon Doerrer
19 hours ago

Twitch recaps year with side-scroller and streamer competition

It’s also encouraging streamers to host their own end-of-year recap for their individual communities.

Twitch recaps year with side-scroller and streamer competition

As 2023 comes to a close and companies reflect on their year, Twitch is summing up its past 12 months with a side-scrolling video game and a streamer competition.

In the browser-based 2D platformer, straightforwardly called “The Twitch Recap Game,” players will be tasked with controlling a tiny dinosaur as it runs to the right of the screen and collects goat heads for points. Memes and references to Twitch’s 2023 play in the background.

The game will reference events such as TwitchCon, which was held in Las Vegas for the first time in October. However, It probably won’t touch on debacles such as the community outcry over restrictions on how streamers can monetize branded content or Kai Cenat’s giveaway turning into a riot in Union Square.

Twitch streamers will broadcast themselves playing the game as they compete for a spot on the global leaderboard of high scores. The recap event also comes with an emote that users can send in chat and a badge that the top 10% of most engaged users this year can attach to their usernames. Streamers can plaster clips of themselves playing the recap game on social media.

To celebrate the event, Twitch will show creative across social media, on display ads within streams and on stories, all of which was created in-house.

“We learned a lot from earlier editions of Twitch Recap and are excited to unveil a more extensive and personalized version this year. The design of this year’s campaign is quintessentially Twitch, it’s fun, it’s interactive and it centers the shared contribution of streamers and their communities,” said Rachel Delphin, CMO at Twitch, via email.

Streamers are encouraged to host their own recap broadcasts summing up the past year they had on the platform. Twitch will feature these streams between December 11-18.

 
Source:
PRWeek
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

3 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

4 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

5 Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

6 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

7 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

8 M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

9 Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

10 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

Related Articles

Twitch competitors seize opportunities amid branded content fallout
Jun 15, 2023
Ewan Larkin

Twitch competitors seize opportunities amid branded ...

Twitch unveils short-form video tool for cross-platform promotion
May 12, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

Twitch unveils short-form video tool for cross-platf...

Twitch CMO Rachel Delphin on stability, AI and non-gaming streams
May 11, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

Twitch CMO Rachel Delphin on stability, AI and ...

‘They just want to bleed us dry’: Streamers threaten to leave Twitch over new branded content guidelines
Jun 9, 2023
Brandon Doerrer

‘They just want to bleed us dry’: Streamers ...

Just Published

Skyn desires to touch souls, not just bodies this Christmas
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Skyn desires to touch souls, not just bodies this ...

For a generation losing interest in sex, Skyn creates whispers of intimacy and hushed desires for a deeper connection in its latest Christmas offering. Here’s an exclusive peek.

Women to Watch 2023: Neha Mehrotra, Avian WE
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2023: Neha Mehrotra, Avian WE

A communications veteran and a powerhouse, Neha Mehrotra’s journey is one that inspires you to dream big.

Exporting to the West: The growing presence of Asia-Pacific ad spend worldwide
6 hours ago
Ian Whittaker

Exporting to the West: The growing presence of ...

The implication is clear: Advertisers in the region are aggressively advertising outside their home continents. So, where is this ad spend coming from, and how will it shape the future of not just APAC, but companies worldwide? Ian Whittaker explores.