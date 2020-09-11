Advertising Marketing Analysis News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

Campaign Crash Course: How to conduct effective market research

Here's a primer for marketers on how to conduct research to drive better returns on investment. Pay attention, there will be TOUGH quiz.

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The second lesson in this series will cover market research—an integral part of every marketer's strategy, but also a subject that is often poorly understood.

In this lesson you will learn: 

  • What to take into account when commissioning research 
  • Quantitive vs qualitative research
  • Target audience and category: why does incidence rate matter?
  • How to decide the perfect sample size
  • Why too much data is a problem
  • The future of research 

Your teacher

Craig Harvey is IPG Mediabrands' head of research in Asia. He has worked at the network for a decade and previously was a director at market research agency Synovate and regional director for consumer insight at Publicis Groupe Media APAC. 

He has nearly 20 years' industry experience, focusing on research and consumer insights. He oversees the development of IPG Mediabrands proprietary research tools and works closely with local market research teams. 

The quiz

Once you think you're done watching this video, test your knowledge with this quiz

 
powered by Typeform
Campaign Crash Course is an ongoing series with new courses to be released on Fridays. We are always looking for feedback and ideas. Have a suggestion or want to take part? Complete our feedback form or email our editors.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

