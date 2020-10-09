Campaign Crash Course: Best time to post on social media

Welcome back to Campaign Asia-Pacific's Crash Course learning series, in which you will learn valuable lessons and practical business tips on trending and essential topics from industry experts in just five minutes. Think of it as a mini mini MBA, if you will.

Lessons will cover the breadth of the marcomms industry, including technology, creative, media, strategy, leadership, diversity and inclusion and more. We'll start off by introducing you to larger topics and delve deeper into specific elements in the future. This series is designed to be useful to C-suite executives as well as those just starting out in their careers.

The lesson

The sixth lesson in this series will provide tips on the best time to post on social media. Timing is critical on social media to ensure that content has the best chance of cutting through busy news feeds and reaching desired audiences. The lesson will cover learnings from US platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, plus Chinese platforms Weibo and WeChat.

In this lesson you will learn:

How to schedule posts to the timezone of your audience.

How to tailor audiences for each platform to boost engagement and visibility.

How to create benchmarks from your best performing content.

How to zero in on when your audiences are most active.

How to work out the best time to post on Facebook, Instagram, Weibo and WeChat.

Your teacher

Today's lesson will be taught by Jordan Lukeš, social media manager at social media marketing firm Socialbakers (given how many times we just used the word 'social' in that sentence, we're confident you're in good hands).

Hailing from the Czech Republic, where Socialbakers has its HQ, Lukeš has built her social media chops at the firm for more than four years, first joining as a social media analyst in 2016. Lukeš is also a contributing writer at Social Media Today.

The quiz

Once you're done watching this video, test your knowledge with this quiz: