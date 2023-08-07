Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 7, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover August 7 through August 11, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Marriott International has elevated John Toomey to chief sales and marketing officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China or APEC). A 27-year veteran with the group, Toomey has been promoted from the role of vice president for sales and marketing. Based in Hong Kong, the marketer will report to the APEC president Rajeev Menon. His remit includes overseeing consumer strategy for the brand in the region, including brand management, marketing, sales, distribution, revenue management, loyalty, customer experience, digital and communications. In another significant move, Bart Buiring, chief sales and marketing officer for Asia-Pacific and also Campaign’s Power List member in 2022 is now moving to a new management role within the group. Buiring is the MD for the hotel’s fast-growing Luxury sector for the Greater China region.

Other appointments at Marriott International include:

Christina Chan as chief financial officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China)

as chief financial officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China) Andrew Newmark as chief human resources officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China)

as chief human resources officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China) Oriol Montal as managing director, Luxury, Asia Pacific (excluding China)

as managing director, Luxury, Asia Pacific (excluding China) Karen Kim as vice president, Global Design, Asia Pacific (excluding China)

Dentsu Creative has appointed Aneesh Jaisinghani as senior group executive creative director. Jaisinghani moves from Cheil, where he was senior ECD. He will report to Joy Mohanty, chief creative officer - North, Dentsu Creative India. Campaign India has more on this story.

Edelman has appointed Nelson Ren and Delicia Tan to co-CEOs of Greater China, Pully Chau left the agency earlier this year. Ren has been leading the mainland China team after Chau’s exit. As CEO of Edelman China and co-CEO of Greater China, he will oversee the firm's operations in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. Tan retains her existing title and responsibilities across Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Greater Bay Area. Ren joined Edelman China in 2021 as Shanghai MD and head of corporate. Tan has been with the agency for 17 years. Edelman promoted Tan to CEO of its Hong Kong outpost and the Greater Bay Area in 2022.

Innocean will establish a joint venture, STUDIO abit, specialising in content and creative production, in partnership with Imaginus, a content production company. STUDIO abit will be led by producer Hwang Ji-young as CEO, who recently left MBC. Hwang Hwang led MBC's flagship entertainment show, "I Live Alone", from 2017 to 2021. The TV series division will be led by director Kim Hee-won, who directed "Little Women" and "Vincenzo."

P&O Cruises Australia, a cruise line company, has appointed Bread Agency as its social media partner following a competitive pitch. Bread Agency will work closely with the P&O team across their social efforts, including social strategy, content creation, community engagement and influencer marketing. Bread will join the agency village working on the launch of P&O’s new brand platform.

Organic Pacific, Havas Group’s specialist entertainment communications and PR agency, has strengthened its line-up with four new hires.

Nathan Dann , as head of entertainment heads up and runs the newly won Netflix account in the region, joining Organic Universal Pictures International.

, as head of entertainment heads up and runs the newly won Netflix account in the region, joining Organic Universal Pictures International. Emily Macgroarty and Lauren Patterson join the agency as account managers.

and join the agency as account managers. Alexander Hon joins as new account coordinator as a recent PR graduate.

Think HQ, a Melbourne-founded social change agency, has opened its Sydney office with a team of four.

Blake Mason , group account director, joins Think HQ from Herd MSL, bringing more than 12 year’s marketing and communications expertise

, group account director, joins Think HQ from Herd MSL, bringing more than 12 year’s marketing and communications expertise Tom Hines , account director, joins from Bite Communications with creative skills across content, editorial and digital publishing.

, account director, joins from Bite Communications with creative skills across content, editorial and digital publishing. Nickie Flambouras , account director, joins from Multicultural NSW with diverse background in for-purpose work. And she is also an impact producer for Think Films.

, account director, joins from Multicultural NSW with diverse background in for-purpose work. And she is also an impact producer for Think Films. Evie McCullough, account manager, has spent four years working in communications and event management roles in the NFP sector.

Bondee has appointed Fei Yu as CEO based out of its Singapore headquarters. Having held several key senior roles in leading tech firms over the past two decades, including Meta, Google and Microsoft, Yu brings a wealth of expertise to Bondee with an extensive background in the technology industry. She is also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, with a focus on growing female leadership in business and society. Bondee was launched in October 2022 as a next-generation social platform. Yu will oversee the platform's key operations and business development.

Michael (Mike) Forster, the managing director of M&C Saatchi Shopex has quit the role after roughly a year of being in the position. For now, he has updated his LinkedIn with a marketing communications consultant role at The Eighth Day. Prior to coming on board at Shopex, Forster was the CEO of Geometry Global Korea. He's helmed various regional and global roles at WPP agencies for over 19 years, out of which 12 were in APAC markets specialising in brand building, client relationships, with a focus on brand activation and shopper marketing.

Wunderman Thompson Australia has appointed Edge ECD Stu Turner as national executive creative director as chief creative officer João Braga, quits for other opportunities after nearly three years in the role. Braga was previously CCO at Wunderman Thompson Thailand and led the strong creative department until relocating to Australia.

