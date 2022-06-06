Move and win roundup: Week of June 6, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover June 6 through June 10, 2022.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Publicis’ Le Pub, the agency created for Heineken, will be expanding globally, in locations like Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Cape Town, Singapore and Shanghai. This comes after Le Pub first expanded into Amsterdam and Milan in November 2020. “Over the last 18 months, Le Pub has helped further Heineken’s relevance and topicality. Its expansion will drive further impact across more of our key markets; ensuring a proven data model combined with world class creativity that powers campaign localisation at scale,” said Bram Westenbrink, global head of Heineken brand. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has appointed WE Communications as its public relations agency of record for Singapore with effect from 7 June 2022. The contract is for one year and 10 months, with the option to renew on an annual basis for up to two years. Warner Bros Discovery has announced its leadership team for Japan, and Australia & New Zealand [ANZ].

Masami Takahashi is appointed country manager, head of studios, Japan, based in Tokyo. He will continue to oversee all theatrical activity, local production, content licensing, games and consumer products.

Glen Kyne is appointed head of networks, Japan and Australia & New Zealand. Based in Auckland, he will oversee all networks activity for all three markets across Pay TV, free-to-air and BVOD.

is appointed head of networks, Japan and Australia & New Zealand. Based in Auckland, he will oversee all networks activity for all three markets across Pay TV, free-to-air and BVOD. Michael Brooks continues as managing director of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia [WBITVP]. In addition, Brooks is appointed as head of studios, Australia & New Zealand, where he will be responsible for content licensing, and optimising studio-related activities across both markets. Brooks is based in Sydney.

continues as managing director of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia [WBITVP]. In addition, Brooks is appointed as head of studios, Australia & New Zealand, where he will be responsible for content licensing, and optimising studio-related activities across both markets. Brooks is based in Sydney. Robi Stanton is appointed head of franchise development & affiliate relations , Australia & New Zealand, based in Sydney, and will manage affiliate partnerships and the optimisation of WBD franchises.

is appointed David Macdonald is named vice president of networks, Japan, based in Tokyo. He will continue to manage network activity.

is named vice president of networks, Japan, based in Tokyo. He will continue to manage network activity. Lynn Ng will continue to lead content operations for the APAC region. Additionally, she has been appointed head of factual & lifestyle for South East Asia. Ng is based in Singapore.

The Trade Desk has hired Gregory Fournier as general manager for client development in Asia Pacific. Fournier will build relationships with advertisers and agencies to help them understand, navigate and leverage the power of the open internet to solve their unique advertising challenges. Prior to this role, Gregory was the global senior vice president of strategy and head of luxury at Unruly, where he spent eight years.

Jack Morton, a brand experience agency, has appointed Phil Boyle as SVP, managing director for Asia. Boyle, who will be based in Singapore at the agency’s Asia headquarters, will be responsible for driving growth across the entire region. He rejoins Jack Morton after serving as vice president of marketing partnerships, Asia for Live Nation, based in Shanghai. Prior to that, Boyle worked for Jack Morton in Shanghai as SVP, client services for Asia. In his new role, he will move to Singapore and continue to promote collaboration across IPG agencies in the market. Boyle will report to Julian Pullan, vice chairman and president, international.

OMG Vietnam has made several senior management appointments:

Trang Tran is elevated from business director to the new role of head of transformation

is elevated from business director to the new role of head of transformation Hoang Nguyen joins the agency as planning director after working with agencies including Wavemaker, GroupM and Saatchi & Saatchi.

joins the agency as planning director after working with agencies including Wavemaker, GroupM and Saatchi & Saatchi. Uyen Nguyen Diep has been hired as strategy director from Mindshare.

has been hired as strategy director from Mindshare. San Nguyen has been promoted from senior digital manager to associate planning director

Mswipe Technologies, a digital payments platform in India, has made a series of leadership appointments including a head of banking and digital partnerships and a chief marketing officer. Nayantara Bhargava is the head of the banking and digital partnerships. She will focus on strengthening relationships with banks and brands and provide them with payment solutions for merchants. Prior to this, Bhargava was with CASHe. Mswipe has also appointed Harita Desai Jani as the head of marketing. Jani was previously with Kotak Mahindra Bank. She will be responsible for driving marketing campaigns, developing a unique brand identity, driving marketing outreach programs and boosting creative output for the business.

Dentsu China has appointed Hawk Liu as CEO of Merkle China. In his new role, Liu will lead the growth, performance, and greater integration across its CX consulting, data science, digital transformation, loyalty marketing and B2B services. In his most recent role, Liu served as the managing director for Accenture China, leading the digital transformation practice for brands like Huawei and Tencent.

VCCP Singapore announced it has won the assignment of lead creative agency of record for Sun Life Singapore to craft a brand strategy reaching out to high-net-worth clients. VCCP Singapore will aim to increase brand awareness and build a premium and highly differentiated brand identity for Canadian-based Sun Life as a new entrant into Singapore’s financial services industry. Work has already commenced.

Meltwater has appointed Upali Dasgupta to the new role of marketing director to build out Meltwater’s marketing function, manage its strategic brand direction and drive business growth. She has over 18 years of experience at companies like Hootsuite, LinkedIn and Sitecore. Alissa Sargeant has been appointed as the head of talent acquisition. She will lead Meltwater’s efforts to ramp up talent recruitment across the region. Anthony Herman joins the team as head of legal, bringing nearly two decades worth of experience in technology and commercial law at companies like SAP and ClickSoftware.

Fintech company Slyp has appointed M&C Saatchi Group AUNZ for integrated creative and media services. M&C Saatchi Group will be taking the brand to market and supporting Slyp’s mission to get Aussies to take the simple step to switch on Slyp Smart Receipts in their bank app.

Colenso BBDO has hired Hadleigh Sinclair as group creative director, Dustin de Souza a senior art director, Léon Bristow as a creative, Jian-Xin Tay as intermediate art director, and Hugo Smith and Stella Wilson in the design department. Sinclair was most recently at Dentsu Auckland, de Souza at Wunderman Thompson and Bristow at DDB C14torce.

Edelman has promoted Delicia Tan to CEO of its Hong Kong outpost and the Greater Bay Area where she will lead the firm’s operation in Hong Kong and Taipei. She will also be tasked to realise the firm’s Greater Bay Area strategy by partnering with regional sector leads to integrate and expand the firm’s operations in Shenzhen. She will also serve as an advisor to the firm’s China leadership team, having spent over two years leading the corporate practice at Edelman Beijing from 2013 to 2015. Prior to this, she was managing director of Edelman Singapore where the evolved the market’s 50-strong corporate reputation practice into a fully integrated communications team. On top of that, Tan serves as the APAC chair for diversity, equity and inclusion. In her new role, Tan will report to Pully Chau, Edelman president in Greater China.

Assembly has appointed Shinji Agawa as general manager of its Japan outpost, based in Tokyo. Agawa will focus on expanding Assembly’s client base in Japan through the scaling of talent and agency services in data consultancy and strategic media activations. He brings over two decades of experience including eight years in an in-house role at Canon as well as leadership positions at GroupM, Hakuhodo, and Nielsen.

Under Armour has awarded its media and influencer management business to Wavemaker in the Philippines. The three-way pitch, which was conducted in January, took immediate effect upon awarding.

Snap has made a series of senior appointments in APAC. Read the full story here.

Brand management consultancy Prophet has appointed Samuel Levy-Basse as a partner in the Singapore office. He will take on the role of driving Prophet's organisation, innovation and digital transformation disciplines across Asia. Formerly the managing director of Capgemini Invent Hong Kong, Levy-Basse brings with him over 15 years of experience. Meanwhile, Jolin Guan, previously the managing partner and executive strategy director at Superunion Shanghai, joins Prophet as an associate partner in the Shanghai office. Guan brings deep experience in brand consulting, ethnographic insights and business innovation for both multinational and domestic companies in China. Finally, Daniel Hu joins as associate creative director in Prophet's Shanghai office where he will co-lead the design practice in China with Elaine Fok. Previously the creative director of Superunion Bangkok, Hu has over 15 years of experience particularly in developing environmental graphics, wayfinding and signages.