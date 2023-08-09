OMG Hong Kong appoints new chief operating officer

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has elevated Derek Yip from chief investment officer (CIO) to chief operating officer (COO) of OMG Hong Kong, effective immediately.

Yip will be in charge of OMD and PHD in Hong Kong and OMG's specialist business units across search, content, programmatic and analytics. In the new role, he will report to Tony Harradine, chief executive officer of OMG, Asia Pacific.

Yip will oversee the network’s business operations, manage talent, and lead strategic initiatives to build upon the growth momentum of OMD and PHD in Hong Kong.

Yip has been with the agency for over 12 years. He joined as the head of buying, transitioned to a group role in 2018, and later promoted to CIO of OMG in 2021. He led the investment team to deliver solid ROI for clients and steered OMD and PHD to become the two top ranking agencies in Hong Kong in terms of billings and market share, according to Comvergence's 2022 annual report.

About Yip’s promotion, APAC CEO Harradine commented, “Derek has been a pillar of strength, driving growth and championing OMG in Hong Kong for over a decade. I am confident Derek will continue to bolster our credentials and reputation in Hong Kong and power our clients’ business growth in the market”.