Advertising News
Rahul Sachitanand
15 hours ago

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

Following Deric Wong's departure, Clement Chung and Florence Wong have been promoted to CEOs of PHD and OMD respectively, as Gary Wong becomes COO of OMG in the market.

Florence Wong, Derek Yip, Gary Wong and Clement Chung.
Florence Wong, Derek Yip, Gary Wong and Clement Chung.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is opting to fill the void from Deric Wong's departure by promoting four management members to steer the network’s business operations in Hong Kong. PHD and OMD will now both have individual CEOs, a move that OMG says underscores its ‘brand-led and group-powered’ position.

Clement Chung, managing director of PHD Hong Kong, has been promoted to CEO of the agency and Florence Wong, managing partner at OMG Hong Kong, has been promoted to CEO of OMD in the market . In addition, Gary Wong, managing director of OMD Hong Kong, has been promoted to the role of chief operations officer at OMG Hong Kong. In addition, Derek Yip, general manager of Investment and Trading at OMG Hong Kong, has been promoted to chief investment and trading officer.

“Clement, Derek, Florence and Gary have been the unsung heroes of OMG Hong Kong, successfully driving growth and momentum for the network, as well as serving as bastions of the organisation. As such, promoting them to collectively lead OMG Hong Kong was a natural decision,” said Tony Harradine, CEO, OMG APAC. “With their combined experience and expertise, we have a formidable leadership team ... I have full confidence in their ability to accelerate our business and growth mandate in Hong Kong.” 

Chung, who has been with PHD Hong Kong since its inception, brings with him over 20 years of experience across multiple client categories such as FMCG, banking & finance, insurance, telecommunications, travel and automotive. Wong, who has over 25 years of experience working across several North Asia markets, has been instrumental in leading blue-chip clients such as Dairy Farm and Nestle, as well as forging e-commerce, data analytics and social media capabilities at OMG Hong Kong. In his new role as OMG Hong Kong’s chief operating officer, Gary Wong, meanwhile, will be responsible for landing key initiatives that will set the network up for accelerating its operational excellence.

All four newly elevated leaders will report directly into Tony Harradine and officially assume their new roles immediately. Additionally, Clement and Florence will also have a dotted reporting line into their respective brand leaders in APAC.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

2 Yes, that $5.5m Super Bowl ad makes media sense: a top advertiser explains

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

5 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

6 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

7 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

8 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

Octopus embraces OMD Hong Kong for media duties
Media
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Octopus embraces OMD Hong Kong for media duties

Video viewing near saturation point in Hong Kong: OMG
Media
Nov 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Video viewing near saturation point in Hong Kong: OMG

OMG names APAC communication officer from Publicis
Media
Jan 3, 2020
Matthew Miller

OMG names APAC communication officer from Publicis

PHD names Joey Zhao as China CEO
Media
Jan 12, 2021
Matthew Miller

PHD names Joey Zhao as China CEO

Just Published

Edelman launches global anti-disinformation offering
PR
4 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Edelman launches global anti-disinformation offering

Disinformation Shield aims to uncover illicit actors on the fringes of the dark web and combat disinformation.

How British American Tobacco sells nicotine to young people
Marketing
4 hours ago
Matthew Chapman

How British American Tobacco sells nicotine to ...

n this report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, Campaign reveals the marketing strategies used by tobacco companies to maintain the market for nicotine products.

Do agency groups employ too many CEOs?
Advertising
5 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Do agency groups employ too many CEOs?

Dentsu International had 250 people with CEO title.

Creative in a crisis
Analysis
10 hours ago
Staff

Creative in a crisis

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: There can be significant benefit brands that engage during tough times with authenticity and stay true to their values—but there are also risks, explains TripAdvisor's David Vu.