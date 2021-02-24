OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) is opting to fill the void from Deric Wong's departure by promoting four management members to steer the network’s business operations in Hong Kong. PHD and OMD will now both have individual CEOs, a move that OMG says underscores its ‘brand-led and group-powered’ position.

Clement Chung, managing director of PHD Hong Kong, has been promoted to CEO of the agency and Florence Wong, managing partner at OMG Hong Kong, has been promoted to CEO of OMD in the market . In addition, Gary Wong, managing director of OMD Hong Kong, has been promoted to the role of chief operations officer at OMG Hong Kong. In addition, Derek Yip, general manager of Investment and Trading at OMG Hong Kong, has been promoted to chief investment and trading officer.

“Clement, Derek, Florence and Gary have been the unsung heroes of OMG Hong Kong, successfully driving growth and momentum for the network, as well as serving as bastions of the organisation. As such, promoting them to collectively lead OMG Hong Kong was a natural decision,” said Tony Harradine, CEO, OMG APAC. “With their combined experience and expertise, we have a formidable leadership team ... I have full confidence in their ability to accelerate our business and growth mandate in Hong Kong.”

Chung, who has been with PHD Hong Kong since its inception, brings with him over 20 years of experience across multiple client categories such as FMCG, banking & finance, insurance, telecommunications, travel and automotive. Wong, who has over 25 years of experience working across several North Asia markets, has been instrumental in leading blue-chip clients such as Dairy Farm and Nestle, as well as forging e-commerce, data analytics and social media capabilities at OMG Hong Kong. In his new role as OMG Hong Kong’s chief operating officer, Gary Wong, meanwhile, will be responsible for landing key initiatives that will set the network up for accelerating its operational excellence.

All four newly elevated leaders will report directly into Tony Harradine and officially assume their new roles immediately. Additionally, Clement and Florence will also have a dotted reporting line into their respective brand leaders in APAC.