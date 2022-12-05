Move and win roundup: Week of December 5, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover December 5 through December 9, 2022.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Mash has appointed Michelle Dyer as its first general manager in Asia. Based in Singapore, Dyer will drive new business and oversee all commercial relationships across the region, whilst collaborating with Mash’s community of referral-only creatives and clients managers. Dyer has more than 18 years of experience as a creative and spent many years working with hospitality brands such as Pullman, MGallery, Next & Ink Hotels, and Choice Hotels. She has been working as strategist with Mash for the past nine months and now joins the business on a permanent basis.

Digital services brand Fujitsu has appointed Jezmynn Koh-Turner as head of marketing for Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, she will join the APAC leadership team, supporting its regional business strategy and building the Fujitsu Uvance brand. Koh-Turner previously held marketing and communication leadership roles at SingTel, F5 Networks, Commvault and most recently, as director of marketing for German-based enterprise SaaS solutions provider, Jedox AG, for APAC and MEA.

Fast fashion major Uniqlo has appointed Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry as media partner in China following a competitive pitch. The partnership begina January 1, 2023 and as part of the remit, Spark Foundry will be responsible for Uniqlo’s full-funnel media planning and buying business.

Lightspeed Commerce has appointed Kady Srinivasan as its chief marketing officer, reporting to CEO JP Chauvet. With more than 15 years of experience, Srinivasan will lead Lightspeed's overall marketing strategy and help drive strategic growth, innovation, and value. She joins Lightspeed from Klaviyo, a SaaS marketing automation technology provider, where she served as SVP, global head of marketing and previously was chief marketing officer at Owlet Baby Care and Dropbox's global head of marketing.

Initiative has been appointed media agency of record for Fitness & Lifestyle Group Bidco Pty to lead the brand media strategy and activity, tasked with delivering sustainable business growth across the customer base for group brands: Fitness First, Goodlife Zap Fitness, Jett’s New Zealand and Barry’s. The appointment follows a review and work commences immediately.

Thrive PR has appointed two leadership roles in sport and digital content services. Alex Robinson joins as director of social, content and digital in Sydney to grow Thrive’s in-house production studio and lead new avenues for digital storytelling. Robinson was previously managing editor for Netflix ANZ and digital marketing manager at Football Australia. Ryan van Haalen will take the role of head of sport, from Melbourne to lead and grow the agency’s sports division, following working as Bureau Chief at Sky News and 16 years experience working at 7News, Fox Sports and ABC News.

Edelman has named Jenny Granger as head of strategy for its Health business in the Asia Pacific region. As a communications strategist with more than 20 years of experience in integrated marcoms strategy for prescription and OTC brands, the appointment reflects the strategic focus of the work Edelman is currently handling in the pharmaceutical, medical technology and consumer wellness space.

Famous Innovations has promoted Mithila Saraf as chief executive officer. The news comes less than a week after Saraf bagged the ‘South Asia Young Business Leader of the Year’ award at Campaign's Agency of the Year South Asia event held on November 30 in Mumbai. Previously, she was the business head-Bengaluru division.



Neuro-Insight, a global neuromarketing and neuroanalytics company, has elevated Brian Hill as APAC GM and Peter Pynta as the new chief commercial officer. Hill in this expanded role will move to Neuro-Insight’s Melbourne office and continue to work with advertisers, marketers, and platforms across APAC whereas Pynta, previously APAC CEO, now gets a global product development mandate.

TheSmallBigIdea has promoted Sanmesh Sapkal and Hima Bulusu to associate director for key accounts (media and entertainment) and Kruthika Ravindran as associate director for key accounts (non-media).

Bastion Amplify has named Simone Esamie to the newly created position of head of PR, Sydney. In her role, Esamie will oversee the growth, development, and performance of the Sydney PR team, focused on earned and owned media channels using PR, social media, and influencer marketing. Esamie joins the agency from Write Away Communication + Events, part of The Recognition Group, where she was most recently general manager.

Australia’s flooring specialist Carpet Court has appointed Versa to build a digital experience roadmap to move beyond the traditional role of a flooring retailer to a lifestyle brand for home renovation inspiration and education for home renovators.

Ogilvy PR has expanded its strategic leadership team with three new senior hires. Gloria Lee has started as senior business director within the technology and corporate practice. Lee will lead the American Express account and will also head up the Atlassian relationship for the agency, covering brand, sustainability and Future of Work thought leadership. Greg Vekiarellis has been appointed head of publicity and will head up Ogilvy PR’s cross-floor team of specialist publicists. Mike Lane returns to the agency after a year in the UK, where he joins the health PR practice as business director of pharmaceutical communications.

Enigma has tapped Laura Popa for the newly created role of business partner. Popa will work alongside National CEO John Gutteridge. Popa was most recently with The General Store as co-client services director and prior to that as group account director at Thinkerbell. Her role at The General Store also encompassed head of people and culture responsibilities covering all recruitment, contracts, yearly performance reviews, as well as future talent pool development and team structures for growth.

Michele Schofield has joined storyteller platform Viddsee as senior vice president of commercial. Schofield will lead Viddsee's commercial and partnerships teams to deliver revenue growth, along with defining and executing business strategies. Prior to joining Viddsee, she was with One Animation for over four years, where she headed the content distribution for global content sales, worked across IP development, as well as strategy and content management. Meanwhile, Derek Tan will transition from chief commercial officer to chief business development officer where he will oversee potential business segments including acquisitions, prospective partners and customers. Kenny Tan moves up as vice president of studios where he will oversee the IP and production and the creator community team.

Bastion Reputation has appointed Andrea Robertson as group client director to support the continuing growth of the business nationally. Prior to joining Bastion Reputation, Robertson was the Australian client service director at advertising agency Now Screen, managing client experience and process, as well as brand and advertising strategy, creative and production, for all advertising channels.