Move and win roundup: Week of April 10, 2023

Cybersecurity company Trellix, has appointed Ash Parikh as chief marketing officer (CMO). Parikh brings over 30-years of marketing experience. He will lead global marketing teams to drive brand awareness, demand generation, and go-to-market strategies of the XDR market leader. Parikh will report directly to Bryan Palma, chief executive officer at Trellix. Prior to Trellix, he served as the CMO of Druva, a SaaS vendor for data protection and cybersecurity and before that he spent over a decade in various marketing roles at Informatica.

Dept has appointed Antonio Castiglia as strategy director, Sam McGraw as account director, Michelle Krikowam as social media manager, and Michelle Ramsay as senior copywriter, as the agency announced a raft of new hires, which is part of its strategy to expand its offering and support the transformation into a full-service offering for the global digital agency in Australia. Launched in APAC in December 2021, Dept now has over 700 employees across Melbourne, Sydney, Mumbai, Singapore and Manila.

Bud Communications has won a trio of regional tech clients, dLocal, a financial technology company, Iceotope, a global leader in liquid precision cooling and Crimtan, a market leader in lifecycle marketing solutions. Bud has been assigned to build dLocal’s brand awareness as the company expands into Southeast Asia. Bud’s role is to act as the Iceotope’s press office team in the region. Bud’s brief spans both internal and external communications as Crimtan ramps up its regional footprint.

Metia Group, global B2B marketing agency, has appointed Jason Cheang to vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan. In his new role, Cheang will be responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives and expanding the company's client base in the region while overseeing Metia's operations in Asia and working closely with the global leadership team to ensure consistent delivery of high-quality services. With over 18 years of experience on both the client and agency sides, he joins from Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where he led the firm’s Innovation and Creative Hub in Asia, championing digital and creative transformation.

Clear Skincare has appointed Enero Group agencies BMF and Orchard to its creative and digital account following a competitive pitch. Orchard and BMF will oversee the development and launch of a new brand platform and evolve Clear Skincare’s digital and customer experience. Since 1999, Clear Skincare has been a leader in Australasian skincare.

Magic, digital ad agency, wins the worldwide media strategy and media buying remit, for global cybersecurity leader Sophos, following a competitive pitch. The account was won on the basis of Magic’s revolutionary mathematical media-buying methodology, Alchemy. Alchemy employs thousands of statistical datasets, custom mathematical modelling, and direct mathematical findings to power media buying optimisations and planning.

Francis Coady, chief marketing and content officer of Havas Media Australia, is moving on from the role as per his LinkedIn post. After working at the agency for over seven years, Coady will leave the position in April, he has not announced his next move. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, he started as general manager and executive producer to set up the Australian division of Havas Sports & Entertainment from scratch in 2016 and was promoted to chief marketing and content officer in 2021.

AIA Singapore has promoted Alvin Fu, its current chief corporate solution officer, to chief distribution officer, and Kenneth Tan will succeed Fu, effective from 1 May 2023. Both will report to Wong Sze Keed, chief executive officer of AIA Singapore. Fu joined AIA in 2015 as chief corporate solution officer, will succeed Chin Chung Wen, who will retire by the end of April after over 30 years at the company's Singapore office. Tan joined AIA in 2016, whose present role is head of business underwriting and operations for corporate solutions.

Citra Surya Indonesia (CSI) has appointed Prami Rachmiadi as president director to strengthen its strategic campaigns in media and branding. With over 25 years of experience in the communications industry, spanning advertising, activation, and branding, his previous executive stints were at Google Indonesia, Emtek's Vidio.com, Surya Citra Media OTT Content, Axis (under Saudi Telecom Company), OgilvyAction, Indika Entertainment, and Unilever.