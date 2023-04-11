Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Move and win roundup: Week of April 10, 2023

Industry news this week includes moves and wins from Dept, Trellix, AIA, Havas Media Australia, Citra Surya Indonesia, and more.

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses. 
This edition will cover April 10 through 14, 2023. 
Catch up on past people moves and business wins

Cybersecurity company Trellix, has appointed Ash Parikh as chief marketing officer (CMO). Parikh brings over 30-years of marketing experience. He will lead global marketing teams to drive brand awareness, demand generation, and go-to-market strategies of the XDR market leader. Parikh will report directly to Bryan Palma, chief executive officer at Trellix. Prior to Trellix, he served as the CMO of Druva, a SaaS vendor for data protection and cybersecurity and before that he spent over a decade in various marketing roles at Informatica. 

Dept has appointed Antonio Castiglia as strategy director, Sam McGraw as account director, Michelle Krikowam as social media manager, and Michelle Ramsay as senior copywriter, as the agency announced a raft of new hires, which is part of its strategy to expand its offering and support the transformation into a full-service offering for the global digital agency in Australia. Launched in APAC in December 2021, Dept now has over 700 employees across Melbourne, Sydney, Mumbai, Singapore and Manila.

Bud Communications has won a trio of regional tech clients, dLocal, a financial technology company, Iceotope, a global leader in liquid precision cooling and Crimtan, a market leader in lifecycle marketing solutions. Bud has been assigned to build dLocal’s brand awareness as the company expands into Southeast Asia. Bud’s role is to act as the Iceotope’s press office team in the region. Bud’s brief spans both internal and external communications as Crimtan ramps up its regional footprint. 

Metia Group, global B2B marketing agency, has appointed Jason Cheang to vice president for Asia Pacific and Japan. In his new role, Cheang will be responsible for driving strategic growth initiatives and expanding the company's client base in the region while overseeing Metia's operations in Asia and working closely with the global leadership team to ensure consistent delivery of high-quality services. With over 18 years of experience on both the client and agency sides, he joins from Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where he led the firm’s Innovation and Creative Hub in Asia, championing digital and creative transformation. 

Clear Skincare has appointed Enero Group agencies BMF and Orchard to its creative and digital account following a competitive pitch. Orchard and BMF will oversee the development and launch of a new brand platform and evolve Clear Skincare’s digital and customer experience. Since 1999, Clear Skincare has been a leader in Australasian skincare.

Magic, digital ad agency, wins the worldwide media strategy and media buying remit, for global cybersecurity leader Sophos, following a competitive pitch. The account was won on the basis of Magic’s revolutionary mathematical media-buying methodology, Alchemy. Alchemy employs thousands of statistical datasets, custom mathematical modelling, and direct mathematical findings to power media buying optimisations and planning. 

Francis Coady, chief marketing and content officer of Havas Media Australia, is moving on from the role as per his LinkedIn post. After working at the agency for over seven years, Coady will leave the position in April, he has not announced his next move. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, he started as general manager and executive producer to set up the Australian division of Havas Sports & Entertainment from scratch in 2016 and was promoted to chief marketing and content officer in 2021.   

AIA Singapore has promoted Alvin Fu, its current chief corporate solution officer, to chief distribution officer, and Kenneth Tan will succeed Fu, effective from 1 May 2023. Both will report to Wong Sze Keed, chief executive officer of AIA Singapore. Fu joined AIA in 2015 as chief corporate solution officer, will succeed Chin Chung Wen, who will retire by the end of April after over 30 years at the company's Singapore office. Tan joined AIA in 2016, whose present role is head of business underwriting and operations for corporate solutions. 

Citra Surya Indonesia (CSI) has appointed Prami Rachmiadi as president director to strengthen its strategic campaigns in media and branding. With over 25 years of experience in the communications industry, spanning advertising, activation, and branding, his previous executive stints were at Google Indonesia, Emtek's Vidio.com, Surya Citra Media OTT Content, Axis (under Saudi Telecom Company), OgilvyAction, Indika Entertainment, and Unilever. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

1 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

2 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

3 L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

4 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

5 AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

6 Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

7 ‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

8 L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

9 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

10 What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

Related Articles

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Apr 29, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge ...

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media account to Wavemaker
Jan 22, 2020
Orianna Rosa Royle

Pernod Ricard awards global travel retail media ...

New-business appointments in U.K. declined 18% year-on-year: AAR report
Feb 7, 2023
Shauna Lewis

New-business appointments in U.K. declined 18% ...

Global new-biz regional analysis: APAC new business takes a dip
The Knowledge
Jan 6, 2023
Jamie Rossouw

Global new-biz regional analysis: APAC new business ...

Just Published

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer
45 minutes ago
Shawn Lim

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief ...

In an exclusive interview, Chin tells Campaign how his consultancy experience made him a better creative.

Agency Report Card 2022: DDB
The Information
45 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: DDB

A string of new business wins and a pulse on innovation are prerequisites for growth, but without stable topline leadership, the agency hasn’t yet lived up to what it’s capable of.

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike
1 hour ago
Samuel Tan

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows that GrabBike's discount promo campaigns revved up the fastest acceleration in ad awareness in Indonesia in March

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp
1 hour ago
Nikita Mishra

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

The latest move is seen as an accelerant for creating X— Elon Musk's vision of the 'everything app' and is consistent with the new owner's bid to let go of the old company and its brand value.