Why oil and gas companies are tapping influencers to clean up their image

Oil and gas companies such as BP, Conoco, ExxonMobil and Shell are leaning on influencers to build positive brand affinity at a time when advertising firms are facing mounting pressure to cut ties with the world’s biggest polluters.

More than 100 influencers worldwide have promoted initiatives by oil and gas companies in the last few years, according to research from U.K.-based media publication DeSmog.

The vast majority of content originates from the U.S., where DeSmog found 70 influencers with a combined following of 17.5 million who had shared videos across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube that appeared to be part of broader campaigns from fossil fuel giants.

The influencers were most commonly used as a vehicle to promote the fossil fuel companies’ green initiatives — diverting attention away from their polluting activities.

U.S.-based Astronaut Abby and U.K.-based Colin Furze are among the influencers that have promoted Shell’s “Eco-marathon,” a competition which invites students from around the world to build energy efficient vehicles.

A British presenter in April touted Shell’s investments in hydrogen — despite the company closing its three hydrogen filling stations in the U.K. in 2022.

Other influencers promoted Shell’s carbon compensation program, through which it claims to offset customers’ emissions by buying credits in rainforest projects. An investigation by The Guardian in January found that carbon offsets are mostly bogus. Shell also said in June it would continue to increase its gas production until 2030, in contrast with a previously outlined plan to reduce its production of oil by 1% to 2% each year.

A smaller proportion of influencers were used to draw attention to oil and gas companies’ rewards programs. U.K.-based Alex Galbally talked up BP’s reward app “BPme” in a 2019 post that has since been deleted. In another example, TikTok creator Nora Capistrano Sangalang, otherwise known as @ourfilipinograndma, posted a video ad promoting Shell’s fuel rewards program.

Sangalang’s post was one of only a few which received backlash from followers, according to DeSmog. The video racked up around 40,000 likes but also attracted “dozens” of negative comments, DeSmog said, with some promising to unfollow Sangalang’s account.

“Generally, the influencers received very little pushback,” Sam Bright, the U.K. deputy editor at DeSmog said in an interview with Campaign US. “That's one of the things that we were really surprised by in the research.”

Managing the risks

Influencer marketing teams can minimize risk by conducting a detailed analysis of an influencer’s demographics and that of their followers.

“Typically, that includes a lot of detailed data about affinities, location and other demographic indicators that people may be able to piece together to build a psychographic profile of who this audience is,” explained Natalie Silverstein, chief innovation officer at influencer marketing agency Collectively.

Brands and agencies also review the type of content that influencers post and what values they communicate as part of brand safety checks before signing a specific creator or influencer for a campaign, Silverstein said.

Jess Phillips, chief executive of influencer marketing agency The Social Standard, said she would expect more divisive companies like Shell to carefully hand select influencers rather than use a platform to blast a request.

“People share so much of their beliefs, their values and their identity online, so you can figure out who's going to be the right partner for you. I think it's a lot easier [than it used to be],” Phillips said.

“The internet is a collection of niches, so there are going to be niches that support the use of fossil fuels,” she added.

“There is an influencer for every brand and cause, period.”

— Natalie Silverstein, chief innovation officer, Collectively