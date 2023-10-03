UN SDGs

Generative AI's hidden carbon cost: What marketers should know
Oct 3, 2023
Shawn Lim

Generative AI's hidden carbon cost: What marketers should know

The environmental impact of GPT-3 is comparable to 123 gasoline-powered cars driven for a year. As marketers increasingly turn to these tools, what should they do to reduce their carbon footprint?

Why oil and gas companies are tapping influencers to clean up their image
Aug 30, 2023
Jessica Heygate

Why oil and gas companies are tapping influencers to clean up their image

Fossil fuel giants like Shell and BP are leaning on influencers to promote their green initiatives and rewards programs as ad giants address their role in the climate crisis.

