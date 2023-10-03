Search
UN SDGs
Oct 3, 2023
Generative AI's hidden carbon cost: What marketers should know
The environmental impact of GPT-3 is comparable to 123 gasoline-powered cars driven for a year. As marketers increasingly turn to these tools, what should they do to reduce their carbon footprint?
Aug 30, 2023
Why oil and gas companies are tapping influencers to clean up their image
Fossil fuel giants like Shell and BP are leaning on influencers to promote their green initiatives and rewards programs as ad giants address their role in the climate crisis.
