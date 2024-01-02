What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

It’s another year already. Where has the time gone? 2023 was Earth’s hottest year on record, it was also the year that AI went mainstream , and sadly was a year defined by geopolitical conflict

What does 2024 hold in store? Well, we know it will be a tad longer as 2024 is a leap year—366 days instead of the usual 365. Let’s hope it’s a good one for being that extra day longer. We also know it will be a big year for sport with the Summer Olympics taking place in Paris this July and the UEFA European Football championship in June.

As for the rest… Well, as we do our best to beat those January blues, 'tis the season for industry forecasts, outlooks, and a deluge of "expert takes." As much as we love research firms and agencies working overdrive to release their latest trend predictions to set the tone for the year ahead, the sheer volume can get overwhelming.

But fortunately, our editors are on hand to sift through the technical details, highlight the crucial information, and generally do all the legwork so that you don’t have to. Instead, you can just read our easy-to-digest overview that distils all the vital information from the reports into one handy outlook guide.

This month, we'll keep stoking your curiosity with new information by providing you with a critical insight worth following every day.

As we enter 2024, it’s time to stop saying ‘social media’. The major platforms don’t exist simply to connect us publicly with friends and family—that behaviour has moved to private messaging apps and groups. By taking the emphasis off the ‘social’, brands can and will reassess how they distribute and syndicate content and messaging, while making big decisions on which platforms they focus their efforts on to achieve their objectives.

A rise in hermit culture

The report predicts a rise in hermit culture in 2024. With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, more people choose to stay in, invest in, and entertain at home, along with the growth of knowledge culture —a steady resurgence of microlearning via online platforms. Advertisers will have to work hard to restore consumer and business confidence. Finding the right audience will become critical, harnessing targeting and first-party data to reach the right customer at the right time. Additionally, brands will need to know exactly where consumers are spending, to capitalise on moments of value, while also allowing campaigns to shift and flex to changing habits.