predictions
Six takeaways from Forrester's predictions for CMOs in 2021
In a time of intense flux, sweeping changes could affect everything from purpose to customer loyalty and cause an existential crisis for CMOs.
Predictive marketing: It’s no crystal ball
Yet even closer to the ‘Magic 8’ ball, it is nonetheless the future for brand marketers. And it’s full of numbers.
What to expect from blockchain in 2019
Experts say brace for widespread, mainstream adoption and the end of ICOs.
Prediction-fest 2019
We consumed a pile of 2019 trend and prediction reports, so you don't have to.
Forrester's 2019 brand outlook: drop the toys and get back to work
Businesses will spend the next year getting down to the hard graft involved in digital transformation, the firm predicts, after races to invest in the latest innovations have proved less fruitful than imagined.
Tech patents spell the future of advertising. Are you reading them?
For agencies wanting to solve their clients' future problems, there's one place you need to keep your eye on.
