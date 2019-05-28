predictions

Six takeaways from Forrester's predictions for CMOs in 2021
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Six takeaways from Forrester's predictions for CMOs in 2021

In a time of intense flux, sweeping changes could affect everything from purpose to customer loyalty and cause an existential crisis for CMOs.

Predictive marketing: It’s no crystal ball
May 28, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Predictive marketing: It’s no crystal ball

Yet even closer to the ‘Magic 8’ ball, it is nonetheless the future for brand marketers. And it’s full of numbers.

What to expect from blockchain in 2019
Jan 7, 2019
Oliver McAteer

What to expect from blockchain in 2019

Experts say brace for widespread, mainstream adoption and the end of ICOs.

Prediction-fest 2019
Jan 4, 2019
Staff Reporters

Prediction-fest 2019

We consumed a pile of 2019 trend and prediction reports, so you don't have to.

Forrester's 2019 brand outlook: drop the toys and get back to work
Nov 29, 2018
Olivia Parker

Forrester's 2019 brand outlook: drop the toys and get back to work

Businesses will spend the next year getting down to the hard graft involved in digital transformation, the firm predicts, after races to invest in the latest innovations have proved less fruitful than imagined.

Tech patents spell the future of advertising. Are you reading them?
Nov 29, 2018
Gracie Page

Tech patents spell the future of advertising. Are you reading them?

For agencies wanting to solve their clients' future problems, there's one place you need to keep your eye on.

