forecast
Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020
Total advertising revenue for media owners will shrink 7.2% for the year, before recovering +6.1% in 2021, according to the latest Magna forecast.
Dentsu Aegis expects Q2 revenue to drop 15-20%
Forecast is better than worst predictions for global agency sector.
Mark Read: 'We have to be very cautious about second half of 2020'
WPP CEO is making redundancies but says China has shown recovery 'can be quick'.
South Korea ad market to hit US$10.6 billion this year: Cheil
Digital spend will surpass traditional media for the first time in 2020, according to the agency's new forecast.
DAN cuts Asia advertising spend forecast
Muted Chinese and Southeast Asian markets see agency network revise 2020 forecasts downwards.
What a time to be alive
Creative communication has never had more impact, but the agencies traditionally responsible for creating the communication are struggling to stay relevant and profitable. Is this the beginning of the end? Grey's regional chief strategy officer doesn't think so.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins