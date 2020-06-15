forecast

Pandemic to cost media owners $42 billion in 2020
Jun 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Total advertising revenue for media owners will shrink 7.2% for the year, before recovering +6.1% in 2021, according to the latest Magna forecast.

Dentsu Aegis expects Q2 revenue to drop 15-20%
May 29, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Forecast is better than worst predictions for global agency sector.

Mark Read: 'We have to be very cautious about second half of 2020'
Apr 30, 2020
Gideon Spanier

WPP CEO is making redundancies but says China has shown recovery 'can be quick'.

South Korea ad market to hit US$10.6 billion this year: Cheil
Feb 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Digital spend will surpass traditional media for the first time in 2020, according to the agency's new forecast.

DAN cuts Asia advertising spend forecast
Jan 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Muted Chinese and Southeast Asian markets see agency network revise 2020 forecasts downwards.

What a time to be alive
Jan 8, 2020
Mans Tesch

Creative communication has never had more impact, but the agencies traditionally responsible for creating the communication are struggling to stay relevant and profitable. Is this the beginning of the end? Grey's regional chief strategy officer doesn't think so.

