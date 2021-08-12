Marketing News
Staff Reporters
13 hours ago

Unmasking a Covid cause of marine pollution

INSPIRATION STATION: Alibaba, WWF and F5 collaborated on highlighting the tremendous damage caused by 1.5 billion masks finding their way into the oceans.

'Fading Sea Creatures' by Qiurui Du
'Fading Sea Creatures' by Qiurui Du
Alibaba Group, WWF and F5 Shanghai recently launched a campaign that highlights the problem of disposable face mask pollution. Due to the Covid pandemic, more than 1.5 billion have sadly found their way to the ocean in 2020 alone, further burdening the earth's already battered water bodies. 
 
 
As a key online platform selling these masks, Alibaba wanted to find a solution to what has become a festering problem. The firm worked with WWF for Earth Day 2021 to generate more awareness about the issue.
 
 
Alibaba's plan included an event titled 'Fading Sea Creatures', a shocking live performance by emerging artist Qiurui Du. The performance focused on jellyfish, the world's most resilient sea creature, to convey the message of how even the oldest animal on earth that survived calamities, mass extinctions, and outlived dinosaurs, may soon fall to the consequences of mask pollution.
 
 
The performance featured Qiurui’s jellyfish painting which was on canvas made entirely out of disposable face masks. The painting was made with hydrochromic paint, which disappeared when the mask canvas was submerged underwater. The jellyfish painting reappeared when the mask canvas was removed from the water, conveying the message of how life will return to the seas when we remove the presence of masks from our oceans.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

2 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021: Final deadline extended by one week

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

4 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

5 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

6 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

7 WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

8 Staging a comeback

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

9 Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to drive better creative output

10 Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to improve creative

Related Articles

Instead of blaming young people for Covid, engage with them
Advertising
Oct 27, 2020
Ben Londesbrough

Instead of blaming young people for Covid, engage ...

A young eco warrior's sustainability pledge strikes the right notes
Digital
Jun 10, 2020
Ad Nut

A young eco warrior's sustainability pledge strikes ...

Rankings rise for brands that cushioned the Covid impact
Analysis
Jul 19, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Rankings rise for brands that cushioned the Covid ...

Aussie govt defends ‘terrifying’ and ‘graphic’ Covid ad
Advertising
Jul 13, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Aussie govt defends ‘terrifying’ and ‘graphic’ Covid ad

Just Published

Laurence Green to exit MullenLowe
News
7 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Laurence Green to exit MullenLowe

Executive partner sold former agency 101 to MullenLowe four years ago.

For the marcomms industry, time to break the chain
Marketing
9 hours ago
Narayan Devanathan

For the marcomms industry, time to break the chain

The author believes that in advertising, while empathy and mutual respect direly need to be dialled up, we also need to stand up more actively against some prevalent ways of working

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend
Marketing
9 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

Adspend leap over the past two years marks a strategic shift after four years of previous cuts.

Pitch consultant MediaSense sells significant stake to PE fund Apiary Capital
Marketing
9 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Pitch consultant MediaSense sells significant stake ...

Firm's £30 million raise will help fuel “ambitious expansion plans.”