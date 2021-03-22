pollution

Unmasking a Covid cause of marine pollution
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

INSPIRATION STATION: Alibaba, WWF and F5 collaborated on highlighting the tremendous damage caused by 1.5 billion masks finding their way into the oceans.

Is this shampoo bar a billion-bottle idea?
Mar 22, 2021
Ad Nut

BBDO Guerrero says it has developed a "dissolving bottle". In reality, the agency has done nothing of the sort. But its idea still has merit.

A young eco warrior's sustainability pledge strikes the right notes
Jun 10, 2020
Ad Nut

Individual activism may help draw the attention of large corporates to looming eco disasters.

These tasty celebrity-chef recipes all contain a secret ingredient
Feb 20, 2020
Ad Nut

A regional campaign for WWF by Grey Malaysia has chefs on the Asian Food Network seasoning their dishes with a dash of plastic pollution.

Pass the salt…or more likely microplastic
Apr 22, 2019
Ad Nut

Green is the New Black releases new film ‘Plastic Salt’ with Dentsu Singapore on World Earth Day.

Tokyo government efforts to reduce plastic waste hampered by lack of communications investment
Aug 10, 2018
David Blecken

Changing people’s behaviour requires communications expertise, complains a frustrated official.

