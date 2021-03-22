pollution
Unmasking a Covid cause of marine pollution
INSPIRATION STATION: Alibaba, WWF and F5 collaborated on highlighting the tremendous damage caused by 1.5 billion masks finding their way into the oceans.
Is this shampoo bar a billion-bottle idea?
BBDO Guerrero says it has developed a "dissolving bottle". In reality, the agency has done nothing of the sort. But its idea still has merit.
A young eco warrior's sustainability pledge strikes the right notes
Individual activism may help draw the attention of large corporates to looming eco disasters.
These tasty celebrity-chef recipes all contain a secret ingredient
A regional campaign for WWF by Grey Malaysia has chefs on the Asian Food Network seasoning their dishes with a dash of plastic pollution.
Pass the salt…or more likely microplastic
Green is the New Black releases new film ‘Plastic Salt’ with Dentsu Singapore on World Earth Day.
Tokyo government efforts to reduce plastic waste hampered by lack of communications investment
Changing people’s behaviour requires communications expertise, complains a frustrated official.
