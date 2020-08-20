alibaba
With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Chinese technology giant gains from pandemic as it reports 34% increase in revenue and 42% rise in income.
'This is a pivotal moment in ecommerce history': Lazada Group CMO
Mary Zhou is employing brand connections, shoppertainment, virtual malls and the ecommerce giant's Super Brand Day concept to drive growth in Southeast Asia's cutthroat online-retail sector.
Chinese brands lead Asian charge in BrandZ ranking
Brands from the region account for a quarter of the names on this year's brand-value ranking, including 17 from China.
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Chris Tung, Alibaba
Presiding over the largest sales festival on earth, Tung has helped to keep Alibaba's brand unassailable in an industry that changes by the day.
Will China’s shopping festivals save the luxury market?
To offset COVID-19 losses, brands joined China’s three-week shopping holiday, 618, including many luxury brands that have long shied away from discounts.
Takeaways from this year's 6.18 shopping festival in China
Online streaming, aiming for long-term interaction and better application of big data have been areas of focus for brands during the first major post-COVID shopping festival.
