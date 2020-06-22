wwf
Accenture and WWF: Sustainable choices yet undercooked for consumers
Despite an improvement in sustainability cred, consumers do not trust brands' claims, find them confusing and want to verify the claims more easily.
You think your lockdown was long?
Try forever, suggests this powerfully simple OOH campaign for WWF by Colenso BBDO and Hearts and Science.
WWF urges co-existence with nature post lockdown
Watch the film conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India here
These tasty celebrity-chef recipes all contain a secret ingredient
A regional campaign for WWF by Grey Malaysia has chefs on the Asian Food Network seasoning their dishes with a dash of plastic pollution.
The amount of plastic football fans eat is nuts
Grey Malaysia converted research about microplastic ingestion into disturbing in-stadium messages for the WWF during the recent Malaysian Football League final.
Here's what you might eat in plastic every week
Grey Malaysia helps WWF visualise the amount of microplastics people regularly eat.
