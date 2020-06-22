wwf

Accenture and WWF: Sustainable choices yet undercooked for consumers
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Despite an improvement in sustainability cred, consumers do not trust brands' claims, find them confusing and want to verify the claims more easily.

You think your lockdown was long?
Jun 22, 2020
Ad Nut

Try forever, suggests this powerfully simple OOH campaign for WWF by Colenso BBDO and Hearts and Science.

WWF urges co-existence with nature post lockdown
May 17, 2020
Campaign India Team

Watch the film conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India here

These tasty celebrity-chef recipes all contain a secret ingredient
Feb 20, 2020
Ad Nut

A regional campaign for WWF by Grey Malaysia has chefs on the Asian Food Network seasoning their dishes with a dash of plastic pollution.

The amount of plastic football fans eat is nuts
Jul 30, 2019
Ad Nut

Grey Malaysia converted research about microplastic ingestion into disturbing in-stadium messages for the WWF during the recent Malaysian Football League final.

Here's what you might eat in plastic every week
Jun 12, 2019
Ad Nut

Grey Malaysia helps WWF visualise the amount of microplastics people regularly eat.

