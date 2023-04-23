AI paints two futures - climate action or not - for WWF exhibition

The World Wide Fund for Nature has curated an exhibition that presents a series of 20 AI-generated paintings that imagine two futures – one where society acts on climate change and one where it does not.

“Future of Nature” draws inspiration from British Romantic painters such as JMW Turner and John Constable, imagining how the movement might have witnessed and recorded the future of our natural world.

The exhibition - created by Uncommon Creative Studio - takes place over the weekend to mark Earth Day (22 April) at 180 The Strand in London. A virtual version of the exhibition is available until 7 May.

Each painting contains the date imagined and a description of real-world scenarios faced today. “Highland wildfires (2034)” depicts a burning ancient woodland, while “Sussex Landfill (2067)” captures an overflowing landfill.

“Spring in Ingleborough” is a more hopeful image, which shows a rambler in the Yorkshire Dales.

The campaign will also come to life across out-of-home sites, including London's Piccadilly Lights.

According to the campaign, the UK is in the top 10% of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.