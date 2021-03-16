Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Accenture and WWF: Sustainable choices yet undercooked for consumers

Despite an improvement in sustainability cred, consumers do not trust brands' claims, find them confusing and want to verify the claims more easily.

Accenture and WWF: Sustainable choices yet undercooked for consumers

A report from Accenture and environmental watchdog WWF in Singapore has showed that despite claims by many companies of investing heavily in sustainability, consumers are far from convinced.

According to the report, Sustainability in Singapore – Consumer and Business Opportunities, while companies are putting their eco-credentials at the forefront of their products, consumers do not trust their claims, find them confusing and want to verify the claims more easily.

Consumers also have a trust issue with many businesses, compounded by the difficulty in verifying the claims those companies make. A third of consumers (30%) said that competing claims have confused them, while a fifth of Singapore consumers (23%) claimed that they do not trust businesses’ sustainability claims at all. 


Over half of consumers (54%) view the government as a trusted information source for achieving sustainable lifestyles. More importantly, consumers are looking to the government to play a more active role in promoting sustainability, particularly in relation to recycling, with 67% of consumers stating that recycling is critical to sustainability efforts. A large majority of consumers are interested in the environmental impact of goods and services, and businesses and the government can do more to answer the call for sustainability, the report says.


A sticking point in terms of sustainability was the use of single-use products, such as single-use plastics in food packaging and single-use batteries. While the Singapore government is exploring different collection methods to recover clean single-use plastics and electronic waste, consumers are either unaware of these initiatives or are unsatisfied with these options and access.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

2 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

5 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

6 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

8 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

9 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

10 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Related Articles

Sustainability and brand success go hand in hand
Advertising
Jul 9, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Sustainability and brand success go hand in hand

UK advertising trade bodies to industry: get to net zero carbon by 2030
Advertising
Nov 18, 2020
Simon Gwynn

UK advertising trade bodies to industry: get to net ...

China's consumer optimism persists amid outbreak: Wavemaker research
Marketing
Feb 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

China's consumer optimism persists amid outbreak: ...

Evian scales the French Alps in sustainability push
Digital
Mar 10, 2021
Emmet McGonagle

Evian scales the French Alps in sustainability push

Just Published

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies
Digital
2 hours ago
Yuting Zhang

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies

Here’s how brands can move forward in a cookieless world.

Google removed 3.1 billion ads for violating its policies last year
Advertising
2 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Google removed 3.1 billion ads for violating its ...

The tech giant revealed the number in its annual Ads Transparency Report

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division
Digital
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division

Chtrbox Represent, the new unit, will help talent manage key aspects of their business, including selecting their brand collaborations, personal branding and PR, content advisory, finance and admin support.

How to score virtual audience engagement with gamification
Digital
13 hours ago
Gregory Crandall

How to score virtual audience engagement with ...

Easter eggs, collecting points, AR and avatars can all add up to a more fun and interactive experience for virtual event audiences.