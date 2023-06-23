Going green in e-commerce: Alibaba joins hands with partners and consumers in driving sustainability efforts

Major e-commerce platforms are becoming more environmentally aware than ever as surging global demand for sustainable living and broader sustainability issues come to the fore in the retail space.

Through sustainable consumer products, related marketing campaigns and logistics services, and carbon emission reductions, Alibaba has steadily embedded sustainability practices throughout its value chain in recent years. Through these efforts, the company has presented a clear message to consumers, merchants and brands that they all have a role to play in moving towards a collective greener future.

Offering more sustainable choices

According to a 2022 Bain & Company survey, even if 90% of consumers in Asia-Pacific are willing to spend a premium on sustainability products, nascent understanding, an overwhelming number of information sources and a lack of sustainable options are challenging their purchase follow-through.1 Therefore, it is essential for e-commerce platforms to offer more eco-friendly products while helping consumers to have a better understanding of the environmental impact brought on by their purchasing decisions in order to close the intention-action gap.

To roll out more eco-friendly products, Alibaba’s domestic commerce arm Taobao & Tmall Group has stepped up its efforts in expanding its partnership with sustainable brands. For example, renowned fashion brands across Tmall Luxury Pavilion have launched items made with materials from recycled plastic bottles and marine waste for their Spring/Summer 2023 collections.

In April, American luxury brand Ralph Lauren released its Earth Polo series on Tmall Luxury Pavilion. Every shirt in the collection is made entirely from around 12 recycled plastic bottles. Likewise, British fashion label Stella McCartney recently launched a shoulder bag made from plant-based vegan leather.