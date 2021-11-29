Data
Staff Reporters
18 hours ago

Chinese consumers getting more conscious of their consumption: Publicis' Edge

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Chinese consumers increasingly choose to make conscious buying decisions by purchasing ethical, environmentally friendly and local products, a report shows.

Source: Conscious Consumption, a report from Edge, the technology, data and insight team of Publicis Groupe. The report contends that Chinese consumers increasingly choose to make conscious buying decisions by purchasing ethical, environmentally friendly and local products.

Methodology: The report is based on the Publicis analysis tools BrandRadar, PacePanel sample survey and third-party data reports, and made by cross-analysing and collating data from multiple sources, according to the company.

Other highlights from this report:

  • Over a third of Chinese consumers think that "fulfilling social responsibility" is the most important action and role a brand should take; More tellingly, nearly 80% agree companies should use their core capabilities to solve social problems.
  • 80% of people are more willing to choose companies whose missions are consistent with their personal values and beliefs.
  • Well over half of respondents stated they would check the authenticity of "corporate goodwill even if a similar number believe brands use this positioning as a ploy to boost sales.  
  • Three-quarters of respondents stated they would support companies that had an active CSR offering and 43% would support the future actions of these firms. 
  • The report, however, found a big difference between intention and action—compared with 71% of respondents who said, "I hope to purchase sustainable products to offset my negative impact on the environment", only 29% stated that they actually made a "sustainable purchase."
This article is filed under...
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

