Cocky American marketers struggle to look beyond data in China
Failure to consider cultural and emotional factors limits their ability to crack world's second-largest economy.
Taiwanese-American Eddie Huang breathes new life and diversity into Thanksgiving
"While a few missed the mac and cheese, chopsticks were wielded and minds were opened."
Plant-based milks aren't a thing in Hong Kong, so Oatly made up a Chinese character for them
The invented pictogram is not a brand name; the Swedish company intends it as a conceptual signifier for plant-based milks. And it already shows signs of catching on.
To post-90s Chinese, luxury is no longer for rich people
An Ogilvy study says to make luxury matter to the post-90s generation of young Chinese, brands have to change six marketing rules.
In China, 'information cocoons' eclipse 'the big idea'
Taking a life of its own, Chinese-style marketing has followed neither existing textbooks nor tenets of ad gurus like David Ogilvy and George Lois.
Feeding China's value-obsessed, data-hungry shopping travellers
Price-sensitive Chinese shoppers dig out microscopic levels of information while planning overseas shopping expeditions. Here's what one retail-village operator learned about what it needed to provide.
