Cocky American marketers struggle to look beyond data in China
Jan 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Failure to consider cultural and emotional factors limits their ability to crack world's second-largest economy.

Taiwanese-American Eddie Huang breathes new life and diversity into Thanksgiving
Nov 28, 2019
Michael Heusner

"While a few missed the mac and cheese, chopsticks were wielded and minds were opened."

Plant-based milks aren't a thing in Hong Kong, so Oatly made up a Chinese character for them
May 8, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The invented pictogram is not a brand name; the Swedish company intends it as a conceptual signifier for plant-based milks. And it already shows signs of catching on.

To post-90s Chinese, luxury is no longer for rich people
Apr 15, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

An Ogilvy study says to make luxury matter to the post-90s generation of young Chinese, brands have to change six marketing rules.

In China, 'information cocoons' eclipse 'the big idea'
Dec 19, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Taking a life of its own, Chinese-style marketing has followed neither existing textbooks nor tenets of ad gurus like David Ogilvy and George Lois.

Feeding China's value-obsessed, data-hungry shopping travellers
Sep 21, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Price-sensitive Chinese shoppers dig out microscopic levels of information while planning overseas shopping expeditions. Here's what one retail-village operator learned about what it needed to provide.

