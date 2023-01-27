Nike inspires children to dream big with rousing Chinese New Year campaign

Ad Nut engages in a wide range of human pursuits, motivating human children is not one of them. That’s best left to real life heroes such as athletes who serve as stellar role models for tiny humans inspiring them to dream wild, engage in “little big talk” and mumble: “One day, I’ll change the world.”

Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai pulls all stops this Chinese New Year to present a winner of a campaign. “Never Done Dreaming Big” works on several fronts: it ropes four of China's biggest athletes who turn into kid versions of themselves with the help of deep fake technology merging live-action video with computer generated faces, it's inspiring yet not over-the-top dramatic, and gets the tone and cultural nuance around a typical Chinese New Year celebratory dinner just right.

Making goosebump-inducing festive ads is a crafty feat. Ad Nut appreciates brands that tackle important issues and spread genuine positivity. The campaign will naturally stir-up emotional responses from the audience, it's a win-win for content and impact.



