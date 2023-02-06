Advertising Digital Marketing Analysis
Sadie Bargeron
Feb 6, 2023

A Chinese New Year campaign controversy: is Gucci fur-real?

The Italian luxury house scrambles to remove products, after animal rights activists called out the use of rabbit felt in its Year of the Rabbit capsule. Can Gucci hop out of this mess?

Gucci’s Year of the Rabbit campaign was shot with real rabbits and featured rabbit felt products. Photo: Gucci
Gucci’s Year of the Rabbit campaign was shot with real rabbits and featured rabbit felt products. Photo: Gucci

Despite Kering going fur-free in 2021 and Gucci itself being a certified member of the Fur Free Alliance, the Italian luxury house’s Lunar New Year capsule included products made of rabbit felt. 

In addition to featuring a 100% rabbit felt hat, among other accessories, the collection was shot with real life bunnies—a move that was widely-critiqued as being in extremely poor taste. It was brought to the spotlight by activists including French filmmaker Rebecca Cappelli in various social media posts last week, consequently making it a viral case for concern.

Seeing as China accounts for around 35% of Gucci’s annual sales revenue (source: Barclays 2022), it’s beyond a rookie error. Gucci therefore opted to immediately, and quietly, pull all of the products in question.

The Jing Take: Prior to taking the products off shelves, Gucci initially argued that rabbit felt is not classed as fur, seeing as the animal skin is not actually attached to it. However, the production of felt is generally linked to unethical or cruel treatment of animals.

The most baffling part of this controversy is that this is the second year in a row that Gucci has come under scrutiny over its Lunar New Year activities. For the 2022 Year of the Tiger, the Italian luxury house incorporated real-life tigers in its advertising campaign, met by uproar from animal welfare organizations. The imagery ultimately portrayed the exotic mammal as a pet or luxury item, and was slammed for glorifying captive wild animals.

Somehow, it seems that this latest incident has largely flown under the radar of netizens in the mainland. Across Weibo, consumers seem more interested in Sabato De Sarno being the new creative director, or local actor Xiao Zhan acting as a brand ambassador (despite being appointed over a year ago, the hashtag #肖战Gucci品牌代言人# has 275,000 reads at the time of writing this). 

In order to avoid further backlash, the brand has scrubbed all of the Lunar New Year promotions from its social media platforms. Though, the clothing collection (sans rabbit felt) is still available to shop. A lesson in swerving unwanted noise, perhaps.

The Jing Take reports on a piece of the leading news and presents our editorial team’s analysis of the key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product drops and mergers to heated debate sprouting on Chinese social media.

 

Source:
  

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Gucci appointed a head of metaverse. Should luxury follow suit?
Oct 20, 2022
Bethanie Ryder

Gucci appointed a head of metaverse. Should luxury ...

Gucci’s cinematic short pays tribute to film maestro Stanley Kubrick
Aug 28, 2022
Imogen Watson

Gucci’s cinematic short pays tribute to film ...

Gucci puts other luxury brands on notice by accepting crypto
May 10, 2022
Daniel Langer

Gucci puts other luxury brands on notice by ...

What can luxury brands learn about storytelling from Gucci?
Feb 22, 2022
Daniel Langer

What can luxury brands learn about storytelling ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.