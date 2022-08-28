Advertising Marketing News
Imogen Watson
2 days ago

Gucci’s cinematic short pays tribute to film maestro Stanley Kubrick

'Exquisite' replicates famous scenes from the renowned director's body of work.

Gucci’s cinematic short pays tribute to film maestro Stanley Kubrick

Gucci has inserted itself into the encapsulating world of Stanley Kubrick in a new campaign for its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, which features a surprise collaboration with Adidas. 

Under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele, “Exquisite” digs deep into the director's archives to reimagine Kubrick’s pioneering oeuvre, scene for scene, including models that resemble famous characters. 

An ode to A Clockwork Orange, the cinematic short opens with a gang of unruly model "droogs" zooming down a street, as the opening sequence of 2001: A Space Odyssey plays out. 

Switching things up, the scene snaps to the epic science fiction film, as the music reshuffles to A Clockwork Orange Theme.

Like flicking through a photobook of film stills, the short continues to piece together famous scenes from other movies, including Barry Lyndon and The Shining. 

The film was lensed and directed by photographic duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, with art direction by Christopher Simmonds.

Milena Canonero and Charlotte Walter curated the replicas of the original costume designs. 

“I’ve always been charmed by cinema. For its power to tell stories that can probe human adventure and its drift,” Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele, said.

He continued: “I’ve always imagined my collections as films able to convey a cinematography of the present: a score of stories, eclectic and dissonant, that can sacralise the human and its metamorphic ability.”   

Source:
Campaign UK
