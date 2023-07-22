Search
1 day ago
Creative convergence: Gucci, Christie’s team up on generative art, AI, and NFTs
Gucci is deepening its Web3 strategy by teaming up with 256-year-old auction house Christie’s to commission 21 pieces of unique digital artwork NFTs.
