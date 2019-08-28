gucci

Bringing back the bling: Luxury brands on the rise in Singapore
Aug 28, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Bringing back the bling: Luxury brands on the rise in Singapore

Experience and accessibility the key to Singaporeans rekindling their love for the finer stuff.

Fast fashion brands wearing it well with consumers
Jun 4, 2018
Olivia Parker

Fast fashion brands wearing it well with consumers

Relevant, reactive, iconic: big high street fashion names have found ways to integrate themselves into consumers' hearts and wardrobes, even as tastes shift towards more premium brands.

Dior & Gucci winning the KOL game in China: R3
Aug 24, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Dior & Gucci winning the KOL game in China: R3

Study of more than 60,000 key opinion leaders finds that lifestyle, fashion and luxury brands are not generally getting the best ROI from their strategies.

Mindshare Hong Kong reshuffles senior management
Sep 16, 2013
Benjamin Li

Mindshare Hong Kong reshuffles senior management

HONG KONG - Mindshare Hong Kong has seen a number of recent changes among senior management, following the departure of Tracey Cheung, deputy leader, who joined the agency early this year but has left for a role as assistant vice-president at PCCW.

Deacons partners with Kreab Gavin Anderson and Doremus for brand research project
Aug 6, 2013
Benjamin Li

Deacons partners with Kreab Gavin Anderson and Doremus for brand research project

Nicholas Moore of Deacons, one of Hong Kong's oldest and largest law firms, talks about how a business that doesn't advertise can differentiate itself from its competitors.

Luxury-brand holding company PPR rebrands as Kering
Mar 25, 2013
Staff Reporters

Luxury-brand holding company PPR rebrands as Kering

GLOBAL - PPR, steward of brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Stella McCartney, is being rebranded as Kering with a global campaign.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia