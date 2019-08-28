gucci
Bringing back the bling: Luxury brands on the rise in Singapore
Experience and accessibility the key to Singaporeans rekindling their love for the finer stuff.
Fast fashion brands wearing it well with consumers
Relevant, reactive, iconic: big high street fashion names have found ways to integrate themselves into consumers' hearts and wardrobes, even as tastes shift towards more premium brands.
Dior & Gucci winning the KOL game in China: R3
Study of more than 60,000 key opinion leaders finds that lifestyle, fashion and luxury brands are not generally getting the best ROI from their strategies.
Mindshare Hong Kong reshuffles senior management
HONG KONG - Mindshare Hong Kong has seen a number of recent changes among senior management, following the departure of Tracey Cheung, deputy leader, who joined the agency early this year but has left for a role as assistant vice-president at PCCW.
Deacons partners with Kreab Gavin Anderson and Doremus for brand research project
Nicholas Moore of Deacons, one of Hong Kong's oldest and largest law firms, talks about how a business that doesn't advertise can differentiate itself from its competitors.
Luxury-brand holding company PPR rebrands as Kering
GLOBAL - PPR, steward of brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Stella McCartney, is being rebranded as Kering with a global campaign.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins