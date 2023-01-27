chinese new year campaign

Nike inspires children to dream big with rousing Chinese New Year campaign
Jan 27, 2023
Ad Nut

Nike inspires children to dream big with rousing Chinese New Year campaign

Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai's new spot lets some of China’s biggest athletes turn back the clock and reignite the dreams that spurred them to greatness.

Pepsi shows how to 'Save The Drama' this Chinese New Year
Jan 27, 2023
Staff Reporters

Pepsi shows how to 'Save The Drama' this Chinese New Year

FCB Shout Malaysia delivers a cheeky campaign aimed at alleviating typical festive frustrations whilst boosting bottle sales at this time.

Wellcome CNY campaign promotes 'smart savings' with celebrity impersonations
Jan 15, 2013
Benjamin Li

Wellcome CNY campaign promotes 'smart savings' with celebrity impersonations

HONG KONG - McCann and UM have helped Wellcome to create a humourous Chinese New Year (CNY) campaign to reinforce the supermarket chain as a place to 'splash out' while still maintaining 'smart saving' during the holiday.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

The promises and perils AI-powered search

2 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

3 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

4 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

5 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

6 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

7 Burberry row shows why brands must stand by pro-trans messaging

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

8 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 13, 2023

Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific consolidates media with OMD

10 Suntory Beverage & Food Asia Pacific consolidates media with OMD