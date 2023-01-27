Search
chinese new year campaign
Jan 27, 2023
Nike inspires children to dream big with rousing Chinese New Year campaign
Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai's new spot lets some of China’s biggest athletes turn back the clock and reignite the dreams that spurred them to greatness.
Jan 27, 2023
Pepsi shows how to 'Save The Drama' this Chinese New Year
FCB Shout Malaysia delivers a cheeky campaign aimed at alleviating typical festive frustrations whilst boosting bottle sales at this time.
Jan 15, 2013
Wellcome CNY campaign promotes 'smart savings' with celebrity impersonations
HONG KONG - McCann and UM have helped Wellcome to create a humourous Chinese New Year (CNY) campaign to reinforce the supermarket chain as a place to 'splash out' while still maintaining 'smart saving' during the holiday.
