edge

Chinese consumers getting more conscious of their consumption: Publicis' Edge
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Chinese consumers getting more conscious of their consumption: Publicis' Edge

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Chinese consumers increasingly choose to make conscious buying decisions by purchasing ethical, environmentally friendly and local products, a report shows.

Ascential fuses four e-commerce subsidiaries into one
Oct 26, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Ascential fuses four e-commerce subsidiaries into one

Clients have had to rely on multiple providers in the past for a complete picture of their online sales performance.

Video for Invictus Games captures indomitable spirit
Jul 24, 2018
Ad Nut

Video for Invictus Games captures indomitable spirit

Former and current military personnel intone a poem about being 'unconquerable', in advance of the sporting competition taking place in Sydney this fall.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

1 Coca-Cola holiday offers simple message of festive joy and inclusion

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

2 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

3 Coca-Cola puts trucks back on the festive road

Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

4 Google agrees to monitoring by UK regulator as it replaces cookies with new data tracker

Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

5 Why India's largest automaker yet spends 25% of its adspend on print, how digital is catching up and its road ahead for EVs

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

7 Volkswagen Group reviewing multibillion-dollar global media account

Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

8 Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

9 In China, luxury must bridge digital and physical like never before

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble