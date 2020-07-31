consumers

What face masks tell us about global audiences
Jul 31, 2020
Alvin Chan

Understanding different views of face masks can help us bridge divides between the East and West.

How purchasing has changed in markets rebounding from COVID: Nielsen
Jul 2, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Consumers in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea likely felt the softest pandemic impact, but are yet reprioritising their purchases as home, office and school merge.

Down the COVID hole: Inspired by Alice In Wonderland
May 15, 2020
Meena Kaushik

What can a famous book from 1865 tell us about our COVID-ravaged world today? A whole lot, according to a social anthropologist and semiotician.

In Japan, brands' response to COVID-19 scores higher than government: McCann
Apr 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The same survey finds nearly two-third of respondents feel companies don't need to cut back on business activities at this time.

China's consumer optimism persists amid outbreak: Wavemaker research
Feb 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Chinese consumers remain hopeful, are still spending money, and are ready to spend more as soon as they're released from the COVID-19 lockdown, according to fresh research from Wavemaker.

Better cities, new paths for brand growth in China
Nov 19, 2018
Dennis Potgraven

Brands have a choice: Cater to the mindless consumers of old and keep adding to economic and ecological issues, or focus on creating products and services that help people feel good about the things they buy.

