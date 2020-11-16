Advertising Digital Analysis Data News
Twitter Top 10: To the point in two seconds or less

By making their points quickly, Spotify, Hyundai, Skinsista, BMW, Netflix, State Bank of India, Pepsi, Julia's Herb, LinkAja and Optus made the list of the most effective APAC video ads in October.

The Twitter Top 10 is a monthly list, curated by Twitter, of the video ads with the strongest creative effectiveness from across Asia-Pacific. The ranking considers several signals, such as video length, feed-stopping power and content stickiness, to surface the video ads that are resonating the most with people. #BestofTwitterAds.

In October, we saw the majority of well-performing ads split between two camps: one focussed on business solutions and convenience, including 5G, personal finance,and e-payments; the other looked to leisure activities, such as entertainment, beauty or just going out for a ride. Across both, we saw content portraying willingness to return to the ‘day-to-day’. For example, Hyundai AU hinted at events (yes, parties), while Linkaja ID saw people commuting with masks. Self-care meanwhile featured heavily in Thailand. Ads went straight to the point, with 8 out of 10 videos revealing the product or service within two seconds of starting. As such, the videos were less reliant on sound, making use of closed captions or text to highlight key messages.

Note: If a video is not playable below, click the date/time to open the Tweet in a new tab.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

