Twitter Top 10: To the point in two seconds or less

The Twitter Top 10 is a monthly list, curated by Twitter, of the video ads with the strongest creative effectiveness from across Asia-Pacific. The ranking considers several signals, such as video length, feed-stopping power and content stickiness, to surface the video ads that are resonating the most with people. #BestofTwitterAds.

In October, we saw the majority of well-performing ads split between two camps: one focussed on business solutions and convenience, including 5G, personal finance,and e-payments; the other looked to leisure activities, such as entertainment, beauty or just going out for a ride. Across both, we saw content portraying willingness to return to the ‘day-to-day’. For example, Hyundai AU hinted at events (yes, parties), while Linkaja ID saw people commuting with masks. Self-care meanwhile featured heavily in Thailand. Ads went straight to the point, with 8 out of 10 videos revealing the product or service within two seconds of starting. As such, the videos were less reliant on sound, making use of closed captions or text to highlight key messages.

Note: If a video is not playable below, click the date/time to open the Tweet in a new tab.

Butuh lagu favorit buat nyemangatin diri? Tenang, kamu gak sendiri! — Spotify Indonesia (@SpotifyID) October 12, 2020

Introducing the all-new Hyundai i30 Sedan N Line - a bold new expression of the award-winning i30 hatch. Sculpted with aggressively stylish lines and shapes, the all-new i30 Sedan N Line is born for disruption. — Hyundai Australia (@HyundaiAus) October 11, 2020

Fueled with determination and passion, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. Believing is everything. Watch Over The Moon on Netflix. — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) October 28, 2020

Bepergian kemana pun naik transportasi apa pun, bayarnya Pakai LinkAja!



karena cuma LinkAja, satu aplikasi yang diterima dibanyak pilihan transportasi. Mau naik Bluebird biar nyaman sampai tujuan? Bayarnya bisa pakai LinkAja. #LengkapnyaUntukSemua — LinkAja Indonesia (@linkaja) October 22, 2020

Get 2 wicked and wild. Experience Gesture Control and LED Headlights in the first-ever #BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé.#The2 #2Irresistible #BMW2Series



Visit https://t.co/W9oyiREJ0D to book a test drive today. pic.twitter.com/3dTNL3r2FE — bmwindia (@bmwindia) October 16, 2020

ใหม่! Skinsista HYAx5 + Ceramide��

ครั้งแรกกับ HYA 5 โมเลกุล ผสานสารสกัดธรรมชาติ



เติมชีวิตให้ผิวหน้าใส ฉ่ำวาว สุขภาพดี ✨

บูสต์ผิวใส เด้ง อิ่มน้ำ ใน 15 นาที

�� Lazada / Shopee / Watsons



��แจก 10 รางวัล

ฟอล+รี

อยากได้สูตรนี้เพราะอะไร + #เติมชีวิตให้ผิว #skinsista #HYA5booster — Skinsista Official (@SkinsistaTH) October 12, 2020