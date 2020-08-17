effectiveness
Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads
We debut a new monthly feature in which Twitter curates a list of the most creatively effective video ads from across Asia-Pacific.
Cannes Lions and WARC unveil how brands and agencies can increase creative effectiveness
New white paper provides adland with a universal framework.
2020 Effie Index: Here are the world's most effective marketers
The 10th annual ranking includes brand, marketer, agency holding group, agency network, agency office and independent agency.
WhiteGrey, Mindshare win innovation grand prix from Warc
APAC work from Australia, China, India and New Zealand accounted for six of the 10 total prizes in the 2020 Warc Awards for Effective Innovation. The Brand Agency's 'Hungry Puffs' campaign won a gold and a special award.
APAC campaigns win 6 of top 10 spots in Warc Effective 100
I&S BBDO / BBDO J West Hiroshima, Ogilvy Mumbai, Grey Kuala Lumpur, Mindshare Mumbai and McCann Shanghai / MRM McCann Shanghai earn top-10 spots on the ranking of 2019's most effective campaigns.
Diageo: Focus on effectiveness helped us up media spend by $260m
Drinks giant reported organic sales growth of 4% in last six months of 2019.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins