News Advertising Media Technology Data
Joseph Arthur
8 hours ago

Only one third of every ad dollar spent reaches an end user: ANA report

The US advertisers' industry body has exposed the $88 billion programmatic market's damning lack of transparency in a recent report – here’s where your programmatic ad dollars may really be going.

Only one third of every ad dollar spent reaches an end user: ANA report

Investment in inefficient programmatic advertising across the open web has caused marketers to leave $22bn in potential ad revenue on the table, according to the Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) Programmatic Media Supply Chain Transparency study.

The study identified that through a combination of transaction costs and poor metrics, only 36 cents of every dollar that enters a demand side platform (DSP) effectively reaches consumers.

More than a third (35%) of each ad dollar spent is currently wasted on non-viewable and invalid traffic impressions, as well as non-measurable for viewability and Made for Advertising websites. A further 29% of each ad dollar goes towards transaction costs, primarily being DSP and SSP (supply side platform) costs.

This indicates a troublesome amount of wasted expenditure and with the report identifying little correlation between price and ad quality, investment in programmatic media doesn’t provide advertisers with the reach and viewability they’re paying for.

In fact, 86% of all ad impressions come from just 3,000 websites – a fraction of what’s available across the open web.

To begin rectifying some of these inefficiencies, the ANA has recommended that advertisers reduce the number of SSPs being used to a maximum of seven. The current average number of SSPs used by advertisers is 19. Advertisers are also encouraged to only invest in SSPs that provide log level legal transparency.

Over the coming days, Performance Marketing World will provide an in-depth analysis of what this report means for the world of programmatic advertising.

Source:
Performance Marketing World

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

2 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

3 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

4 Why Lush is encouraging users to rebel against Big Tech this Black Friday

Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

5 Veteran Matthew Godfrey returns to advertising with MediaMonks

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

6 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

7 Moves and win roundup: Week of November 27, 2023

M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

8 M&C Saatchi retreats from Singapore, Asia CEO steps down

The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

9 The Kraft of good sauce: Heinz brings the magic of AI to Chinese cuisine

Agency of the Year South Asia 2023: Mindshare, Ogilvy and Avian WE take the big wins

10 Agency of the Year South Asia 2023: Mindshare, Ogilvy and Avian WE take the big wins

Related Articles

ANA’s programmatic transparency study: time for an industry overhaul?
Jul 3, 2023
Rhys Williams

ANA’s programmatic transparency study: time for an ...

‘Unknown delta’ discovered as programmatic supply chain transparency improves
Jan 18, 2023
Arvind Hickman

‘Unknown delta’ discovered as programmatic supply ...

3 major daily pain points all marketers are facing, according to ANA CEO
May 6, 2020
Oliver McAteer

3 major daily pain points all marketers are facing, ...

ANA launches new measurement division to 'level playing field'
Sep 11, 2019
Oliver McAteer

ANA launches new measurement division to 'level ...

Just Published

Global adspend to grow by 4.6% to $753 billion in 2024: Dentsu
8 hours ago
Beau Jackson

Global adspend to grow by 4.6% to $753 billion in ...

As a proportion of GDP, Japan's adspend leads the world.

Wavemaker earns another AOR term for L'Oréal Thailand
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Wavemaker earns another AOR term for L'Oréal Thailand

The retainer expands Wavemaker's responsibilities to cover all media strategies and e-commerce sales for the beauty major in Thailand.

Vietnamese agency M — N Associates breathes new design life into stunning Bat Trang Museum
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Vietnamese agency M — N Associates breathes new ...

The local branding agency were tasked with creating a new visual identity for the museum, reflecting the artistic techniques of the talented ceramic artist Vu Duc Thang.

Brand loyalty-driven purchases versus impulsive #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Which one is more valuable for marketers?
18 hours ago
Jayesh Easwaramony

Brand loyalty-driven purchases versus impulsive ...

In the hyper-connected age of social media, Spectra Global's Jayesh Easwaramony notes how TikTok Shop has blurred the lines between content and shopping by becoming the cheapest sales channel for people to buy goods online in Indonesia.