Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

The Twitter Top 10 is a monthly list, curated by Twitter, of the video ads with the strongest creative effectiveness from across Asia-Pacific. The ranking considers several signals, such as video length, feed-stopping power and content stickiness, to surface the video ads that are resonating the most with people. #BestofTwitterAds.

In this inaugural collection, covering July, a wide range of brands caught Asia's eye, including domestic-focussed personal care products (SEA), personal tech (Apple) and streaming services (Amazon Prime Video ANZ). But the inclusion of (virtual) tourism for New Zealand and BMW India show that while people are still caring a lot about staying at home, their hearts and minds might go well beyond there.

Note: Some of the videos may not play in the embedded tweets below. Please click the date/time on any individual Tweet to open that Tweet directly, or see the full list on Twitter here.

You could get into a more comfortable position, with an ANZ personal loan. — ANZ Australia (@ANZ_AU) June 16, 2020

Want to get that glow? Try NIVEA Fair & Glow MicellAIR Cleanser 0% Alcohol with 36x anti-oxidants for clean and glowing skin. Glow get it, girl! #ComeIntoFullBloom https://t.co/8aAI6ph4wD pic.twitter.com/zWYv2N5HPZ — NIVEA Philippines (@NIVEA_PH) July 24, 2020

Ito ang #SecretNaFunSayo! �� Sa #TMSecret, pwede ka nang makakuha ng dagdag-data o promos na may pinahabaaang validity! Just dial *143# and choose SECRET. ❤️ https://t.co/tZzFOzUGuo pic.twitter.com/sht6KwN6sX — TM Tambayan (@tmtambayan) July 17, 2020

Make home the safest space for you and yours, with a pehredar that stands guard on your frontline. Asian Paints Viroprotek Sanitizers protect everything that enters your home and everything within. #GharKaPehredar #AsianPaints #Viroprotek pic.twitter.com/MRSQHXl0EX — Asian Paints (@asianpaints) July 11, 2020

The smallest details end up having the biggest impact. -Zhang Xi. #BehindtheMac — Apple (@Apple) July 30, 2020

ใหม่! Dove Hyaluron Serum Shampoo แชมพูเซรั่มใส ผสานพลัง ไฮยาลูรอน จากสกินแคร์ สูตร Purifying เพื่อบูสท์ผมสะอาด นุ่มชุ่มชื้น — Dove TH (@dove_th) July 10, 2020

ผมสวยจัด ประหยัดงบ! แบรนด์อันดับ 1 Sunsilk, Clear, Dove และ TREsemme ยกขบวนจัดโปรโมชั่นสุดพิเศษตลอดทั้งเดือน แชมพูในดวงใจของสาวๆ มาพร้อมแพ็คคู่ 1+1 ลดราคาเหลือเพียง 169/199 บาท (จากปกติ 189/225/249 บาท) รีบไปช้อปกันที่ร้านค้าใกล้บ้านคุณ #แชมพูในดวงใจ — SunsilkThailand (@SunsilkThailand) July 17, 2020

Journey to a realm unlike any other realm, where breathtaking and heart-stopping experiences greet you at every turn. ��



Ok so… confession. PLAY NZ isn’t a real game. But you can play the whole country instead. — New Zealand ���� (@PureNewZealand) July 29, 2020