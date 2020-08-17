Advertising News The Work
Staff Reporters
Aug 17, 2020

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

We debut a new monthly feature in which Twitter curates a list of the most creatively effective video ads from across Asia-Pacific.

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

The Twitter Top 10 is a monthly list, curated by Twitter, of the video ads with the strongest creative effectiveness from across Asia-Pacific. The ranking considers several signals, such as video length, feed-stopping power and content stickiness, to surface the video ads that are resonating the most with people. #BestofTwitterAds.

In this inaugural collection, covering July, a wide range of brands caught Asia's eye, including domestic-focussed personal care products (SEA), personal tech (Apple) and streaming services (Amazon Prime Video ANZ). But the inclusion of (virtual) tourism for New Zealand and BMW India show that while people are still caring a lot about staying at home, their hearts and minds might go well beyond there. 

Note: Some of the videos may not play in the embedded tweets below. Please click the date/time on any individual Tweet to open that Tweet directly, or see the full list on Twitter here.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

