Search
twitter top 10
1 day ago
Twitter Top 10: Beauty, food and entertainment brands connect
With bite-sized, to-the-point videos, Nivea, Spotify, Joox, PlayStation, Optus, TM Tambayan, Workday, Big C, Mister Potato, and Magnolia Milk & Dairies made the list of the most effective APAC video ads in August.
Aug 17, 2020
Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads
We debut a new monthly feature in which Twitter curates a list of the most creatively effective video ads from across Asia-Pacific.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins