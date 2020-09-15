Advertising News The Work
Staff Reporters
15 hours ago

Twitter Top 10: Beauty, food and entertainment brands connect

With bite-sized, to-the-point videos, Nivea, Spotify, Joox, PlayStation, Optus, Tambayan, Workday, Big C, Mister Potato, and Magnolia Milk & Dairies made the list of the most effective APAC video ads in August.

The Twitter Top 10 is a monthly list, curated by Twitter, of the video ads with the strongest creative effectiveness from across Asia-Pacific. The ranking considers several signals, such as video length, feed-stopping power and content stickiness, to surface the video ads that are resonating the most with people. #BestofTwitterAds.

Connectivity remains the key for this travel-unfriendly summer. People appear to remain cautious, preferring to opt for brands that help keep them well fed and entertained at home. Effective content is short and sweet, with one clear USP or call-to-action as the focus. Branding and products play a prominent role, and are present from the start. And these videos aren’t reliant on sound—viewers need to be able to fully appreciate the narrative regardless of how or where they were watching.

Note: If video is not playable in an embedded Tweet below, click the date/time to open the Tweet directly.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

