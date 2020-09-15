Twitter Top 10: Beauty, food and entertainment brands connect

The Twitter Top 10 is a monthly list, curated by Twitter, of the video ads with the strongest creative effectiveness from across Asia-Pacific. The ranking considers several signals, such as video length, feed-stopping power and content stickiness, to surface the video ads that are resonating the most with people. #BestofTwitterAds.

Connectivity remains the key for this travel-unfriendly summer. People appear to remain cautious, preferring to opt for brands that help keep them well fed and entertained at home. Effective content is short and sweet, with one clear USP or call-to-action as the focus. Branding and products play a prominent role, and are present from the start. And these videos aren’t reliant on sound—viewers need to be able to fully appreciate the narrative regardless of how or where they were watching.

Can your natural deo whiten like this? Try NIVEA Whitening Hokkaido Rose Deo Essence 0% Alcohol with 36x more anti-oxidants for natural and effective whitening. Time to say yasss to whiter underarms! #ComeIntoFullBloom — NIVEA Philippines (@NIVEA_PH) August 20, 2020

Kata siapa kalo lagi stuck ga ada jalan keluarnya? Lemesin dulu hyung~ sambil dengerin lagu sesuai #KataHati.

Yuk, download JOOX sekarang~ https://t.co/sIoDK1N2Xv pic.twitter.com/nWsne6XYIi — JOOX Indonesia (@JOOX_ID) August 13, 2020

Sabayan ang SB19 sa LSS na 'di na-e-expire! �� Watch the full music video at https://t.co/PsDAOOxEKP! ��#NoExpiryAngFun with #TMFunSagad10! Dial *143# or download the TM app and choose FUNSAGAD. pic.twitter.com/4TAaNsD6Be — TM Tambayan (@tmtambayan) August 8, 2020

Experience a new world of immersion on #PS5 — PlayStationAU (@PlayStationAU) August 20, 2020

Alamak! Ada monster mengganas pulak. Nasib baik ada Syok Wave Amigos datang untuk menyelamat. Boleh ke diorang ni selamatkan kita dari monster yang tengah lapar ni? Tengok la sambil layan Syok Wave, kerepek kentang crinkle cut terbaru dari Mister Potato! #MisterPotatoMY #SyokWave pic.twitter.com/CV3u05ZU8A — Mister Potato (@Mymisterpotato) August 13, 2020

Every relationship begins with a conversation ��



Listen to The #MichelleObamaPodcast free, only on @Spotify. — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) July 29, 2020

Get future ready with the all new Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, plus bonus Galaxy Buds Live. Pre-order today on a 12, 24 or 36 month device plan. 5G rolling out in selected areas. Check optus/com.au/5Gcoverage — Optus (@Optus) August 7, 2020