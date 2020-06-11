joox

Tencent's music streaming platform Joox selects SpotX as SSP
Jun 11, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Tencent's music streaming platform Joox selects SpotX as SSP

TECH BITES: Asian music streaming platform, which already counts Coca-Cola, P&G and Unilever as ad clients, wants to scale its programmatic offering.

Joox: We don't believe in conversion through audio ads
Feb 21, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Joox: We don't believe in conversion through audio ads

A music-streaming service that doesn't like the sound of audio ads? Joox explains why it's playing a markedly different tune from Spotify.

Opportunity knocks in SEA music streaming: McKinsey
Nov 15, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Opportunity knocks in SEA music streaming: McKinsey

Local services shine in a booming market, but advertisers must innovate to seize the streaming opportunity.

