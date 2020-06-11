Search
Jun 11, 2020
Tencent's music streaming platform Joox selects SpotX as SSP
TECH BITES: Asian music streaming platform, which already counts Coca-Cola, P&G and Unilever as ad clients, wants to scale its programmatic offering.
Feb 21, 2017
Joox: We don't believe in conversion through audio ads
A music-streaming service that doesn't like the sound of audio ads? Joox explains why it's playing a markedly different tune from Spotify.
Nov 15, 2016
Opportunity knocks in SEA music streaming: McKinsey
Local services shine in a booming market, but advertisers must innovate to seize the streaming opportunity.
