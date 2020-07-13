nivea

Ice Paris stars in a funeral story for Nivea
Jul 13, 2020
Ad Nut

The Thai singer/actor uses the brand's Deep Rapid Acne Wash to murder anthropomorphic pimples in a spot by Publicis One Touch.

Publicis Groupe scoops global Nivea ad account
Nov 10, 2019
Ben Bold

WPP wins owner Beiersdorf's Eucerin and Hansaplast brands.

Nivea homophobic allegations: what's the potential fallout?
Jul 4, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Industry experts wade in after FCB chose to resign the business.

Nivea responds to 'homophobic' allegations after FCB resigns business
Jun 28, 2019
Oliver McAteer

'No form of discrimination, direct and indirect, is or will be tolerated.'

Nivea sorry for 'white is purity' Facebook ad
Apr 6, 2017
Omar Oakes

Ad targeting Middle East audiences has been removed.

Beiersdorf's campaign uses Kai Ko as star for Nivea Men in China
Jun 3, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Skincare brand Beiersdorf has launched a nationwide advertising campaign in Greater China for Nivea Men that stars Taiwanese actor Ke Zhendong, also known as Kai Ko.

