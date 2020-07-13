nivea
Ice Paris stars in a funeral story for Nivea
The Thai singer/actor uses the brand's Deep Rapid Acne Wash to murder anthropomorphic pimples in a spot by Publicis One Touch.
Publicis Groupe scoops global Nivea ad account
WPP wins owner Beiersdorf's Eucerin and Hansaplast brands.
Nivea homophobic allegations: what's the potential fallout?
Industry experts wade in after FCB chose to resign the business.
Nivea responds to 'homophobic' allegations after FCB resigns business
'No form of discrimination, direct and indirect, is or will be tolerated.'
Nivea sorry for 'white is purity' Facebook ad
Ad targeting Middle East audiences has been removed.
Beiersdorf's campaign uses Kai Ko as star for Nivea Men in China
SHANGHAI - Skincare brand Beiersdorf has launched a nationwide advertising campaign in Greater China for Nivea Men that stars Taiwanese actor Ke Zhendong, also known as Kai Ko.
